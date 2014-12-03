Power rankings: Week 14

Here's where the Panthers (3-8-1) stand in various power rankings following their Week 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and heading into Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints (5-7).

NFL.com

Panthers' rank: 27th (15th in NFC)

Previous rank: 26th

NFC South: Falcons 21st, Saints 22nd, Buccaneers 26th, Panthers 27th

This week's opponent: Saints 22nd

Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison is one of two analysts to drop the Panthers below Tampa Bay for the first time all season.

FoxSports.com

Panthers' rank: 30th (16th in NFC)

Previous rank: 27th

NFC South: Saints 21st, Falcons 23rd, Buccaneers 25th, Panthers 30th

This week's opponent: Saints 21st

Beyond the numbers: Dan Schneier calls out the offensive line (again) while mentioning for the first time what he calls "consistently poor play" from special teams. Schneier ranks Panthers last among NFC teams.

CBSSports.com

Panthers' rank: 26th (14th in NFC)

Previous rank: 25th

NFC South: Falcons 19th, Saints 20th, Panthers 26th, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: Saints 20th

Beyond the numbers: Pete Prisco says Panthers "have regressed in a big way."

ESPN.com

Panthers' rank: 25th (13th in NFC)

Previous rank: 25th

NFC South: Saints 19th, Falcons 22nd, Panthers 25th, Buccaneers 28th

This week's opponent: Saints 19th

Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff doesn't drop the Panthers after their sixth consecutive loss but says Carolina "appears to be slipping out of contention even in the NFC South."

NBCSports.com

Panthers' rank: 26th (14th in NFC)

Previous rank: 26th

NFC South: Saints 20th, Falcons 24th, Panthers 26th, Buccaneers 27th

This week's opponent: Saints 20th