Power rankings: Week 15

Dec 10, 2014 at 03:03 AM
Here's where the Panthers (4-8-1) stand in various power rankings following their Week 14 victory over the New Orleans Saints and heading into Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-11).

NFL.com
Panthers' rank: 23rd (11th in NFC)
Previous rank: 27th

NFC South: Falcons 22nd, Panthers 23rd, Saints 24th, Buccaneers 27th
This week's opponent: Buccaneers 27th

Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison says he can't find a game in the Superdome during the Sean Payton era in which the Saints scored their first touchdown so late. "What a performance," he writes.

FoxSports.com
Panthers' rank: 23rd (11th in NFC)
Previous rank: 30th

NFC South: Falcons 20th, Panthers 23rd, Saints 24th, Buccaneers 27th
This week's opponent: Buccaneers 27th

Beyond the numbers: Dan Schneier compliments the offensive line for showing signs of life and identifies that as the key for the stretch run.

CBSSports.com
Panthers' rank: 24th (12th in NFC)
Previous rank: 26th

NFC South: Falcons 21st, Panthers 24th, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 30th
This week's opponent: Buccaneers 30th

Beyond the numbers: "Where has that been all season?" Pete Prisco asks. He's not alone in asking that question.

ESPN.com
Panthers' rank: 24th (12th in NFC)
Previous rank: 25th

NFC South: Falcons 21st, Saints 23rd, Panthers 24th, Buccaneers 30th
This week's opponent: Buccaneers 30th

Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff says Cam Newton scored a 90 on the website's QBR rating system. So what exactly would it take to get a perfect 100?

NBCSports.com
Panthers' rank: 22nd (10th in NFC)
Previous rank: 26th

NFC South: Panthers 22nd, Saints 23rd, Falcons 24th, Buccaneers 28th
This week's opponent: Buccaneers 28th

Beyond the numbers: Mike Florio is the one analyst who lists the Panthers as his highest ranked NFC South team.

