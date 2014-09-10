Power Rankings: Week 2

Here's where the Panthers (1-0) stand in various power rankings following their Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL.com
Panthers' rank: 6th (4th in NFC)
Previous ranking: 11th
NFC South: Panthers 6th, Falcons 10th, Saints 11th, Buccaneers 24th
This week's opponent: Lions 15th
Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison thought there was no chance the Panthers could defeat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay without Cam Newton. But Derek Anderson proved him wrong, and Carolina's defensive front proved why it's so highly regarded. If wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin continues to perform like he did in the opener, they should continue to climb the ranks.
FoxSports.com
Panthers' rank: 8th (5th in NFC)
Previous ranking: 14th
NFC South: Saints 6th, Panthers 8th, Falcons 14th, Buccaneers 29th
This week's opponent: Lions 9th
Beyond the numbers: After utilizing their 2013 winning formula to earn the first victory in 2014, the Panthers jump up six spots in this ranking. Dan Schneier is impressed with the Carolina defense and he adds that, "Kelvin Benjamin and Jerricho Cotchery will keep the passing game relevant."
CBSSports.com
Panthers' rank: 18th (9th in NFC)
Previous ranking: 22nd
NFC South: Falcons 5th, Saints 10th, Panthers 18th, Buccaneers 29th
This week's opponent: Lions 12th
Beyond the numbers: Winning without Cam Newton earned some praise from Pete Prisco, who moved the Panthers up four spots. But Pat Kirwan of CBSSports.com was effusive in his praise, slotting Carolina at No. 6. Wrote Kirwan: "Riverboat Ron bet on his team without Newton and won."
ESPN.com
Panthers' rank: 11th (7th in NFC)
Previous rank: 15th
NFC South: Saints 6th, Falcons 9th, Panthers 11th, Buccaneers 24th
This week's opponent: Lions 13th
Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff is encouraged by what they saw from Kelvin Benjamin and they are just as curious as everyone else to see what the rookie does next. "Imagine what Benjamin can do with Cam Newton under center."
NBCSports.com
Panthers' rank: 9th (5th in NFC)
Previous ranking: 10th
NFC South: Saints 7th, Panthers 9th, Falcons 10th, Buccaneers 29th
This week's opponent: Lions 15th
Beyond the numbers: Short and sweet from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, who moved Carolina up one spot and wrote, "If Derek Anderson doesn't play another game this year, has he already won the comeback player of the year award?"