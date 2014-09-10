Power Rankings: Week 2

Here's where the Panthers (1-0) stand in various power rankings following their Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL.com

Panthers' rank: 6th (4th in NFC)

Previous ranking: 11th

NFC South: Panthers 6th, Falcons 10th, Saints 11th, Buccaneers 24th

This week's opponent: Lions 15th

Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison thought there was no chance the Panthers could defeat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay without Cam Newton. But Derek Anderson proved him wrong, and Carolina's defensive front proved why it's so highly regarded. If wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin continues to perform like he did in the opener, they should continue to climb the ranks.

FoxSports.com

Panthers' rank: 8th (5th in NFC)

Previous ranking: 14th

NFC South: Saints 6th, Panthers 8th, Falcons 14th, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: Lions 9th

Beyond the numbers: After utilizing their 2013 winning formula to earn the first victory in 2014, the Panthers jump up six spots in this ranking. Dan Schneier is impressed with the Carolina defense and he adds that, "Kelvin Benjamin and Jerricho Cotchery will keep the passing game relevant."

CBSSports.com

Panthers' rank: 18th (9th in NFC)

Previous ranking: 22nd

NFC South: Falcons 5th, Saints 10th, Panthers 18th, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: Lions 12th

Beyond the numbers: Winning without Cam Newton earned some praise from Pete Prisco, who moved the Panthers up four spots. But Pat Kirwan of CBSSports.com was effusive in his praise, slotting Carolina at No. 6. Wrote Kirwan: "Riverboat Ron bet on his team without Newton and won."

ESPN.com

Panthers' rank: 11th (7th in NFC)

Previous rank: 15th

NFC South: Saints 6th, Falcons 9th, Panthers 11th, Buccaneers 24th

This week's opponent: Lions 13th

Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff is encouraged by what they saw from Kelvin Benjamin and they are just as curious as everyone else to see what the rookie does next. "Imagine what Benjamin can do with Cam Newton under center."

NBCSports.com

Panthers' rank: 9th (5th in NFC)

Previous ranking: 10th

NFC South: Saints 7th, Panthers 9th, Falcons 10th, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: Lions 15th