Power Rankings: Week 3

Sep 17, 2014 at 03:25 AM
140917_power_inside.jpg

Here's where the Panthers (2-0) stand in various power rankings following their Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions.

NFL.com
Panthers' rank: 4th (2nd in NFC)
Previous rank: 6th

NFC South: Panthers 4th, Falcons 15th, Saints 16th, Buccaneers 29th
This week's opponent: Steelers 20th

Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison has grabbed hold of a seat on the Panthers' band wagon. "Those who think Carolina doesn't have what it takes to compete for a Super Bowl should consider that the Panthers' defense has forced six turnovers, given up 21 points and allowed opposing quarterbacks to gain a little more than 5 yards per attempt through two games," he wrote. "That is a certifiable championship-caliber unit, folks."

FoxSports.com
Panthers' rank: 4th (2nd in NFC)
Previous rank: 8th

NFC South: Panthers 4th, Saints 16th, Falcons 19th, Buccaneers 30th
This week's opponent: Steelers 20th

Beyond the numbers: After another dominant performance from the front seven and an encouraging debut by quarterback Cam Newton, Carolina moves up to the four spot in this ranking as well.

CBSSports.com
Panthers' rank: 5th (3rd in NFC)
Previous rank: 18th

NFC South: Panthers 5th, Falcons 11th, Saints 24th, Buccaneers 30th
This week's opponent: Steelers 16th

Beyond the numbers: From 22, to 18… to five. The Panthers have vaulted up the CBS rankings penned by Pete Prisco, who remains impressed with Carolina's pass rush, calling it "the key" to the defense.

ESPN.com
Panthers' rank: 6th (3rd in NFC)
Previous rank: 11th

NFC South: Panthers 6th, Falcons 16th, Saints 17th, Buccaneers 29th
This week's opponent: Steelers 19th

Beyond the numbers: ESPN applauds Carolina for scoring 18 unanswered points against the Lions. The Panthers are bumped up five spots to No. 6 as a result.

NBCSports.com
Panthers' rank: 6th (3rd in NFC)
Previous rank: 9th

NFC South: Panthers 5th, Saints 11th, Falcons 14th, Buccaneers 29th
This week's opponent: Steelers 16th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers land at No. 6 here as well. And after being surprised by Carolina's 2-0 start, Mike Florio offers this: "In a year when everyone thought they'd fade, the Panthers apparently are tightening their grip on the NFC South."

