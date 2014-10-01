Power rankings: Week 5

Here's where the Panthers (2-2) stand in various power rankings following their Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and heading into Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

NFL.com

Panthers' rank: 20th (11th in NFC)

Previous rank: 13th

NFC South: Falcons 19th, Panthers 20th, Saints 22nd, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: Bears 14th

Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison points out the defense's striking similar and uncharacteristic numbers from the last two games – 37 points, 454 yards and 24 first downs in Week 3, then 38 points, 454 yards and 25 first downs in Week 4.

FoxSports.com

Panthers' rank: 12th (6th in NFC)

Previous rank: 7th

NFC South: Panthers 12th, Falcons 22nd, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 27th

This week's opponent: Bears 21st

Beyond the numbers: Dan Schneier puts the Panthers eight spots higher than any other analyst and has them first in the division, but he is concerned about Carolina in the trenches, both when it comes to generating a pass rush on defense and protecting Cam Newton on offense.

CBSSports.com

Panthers' rank: 21st (12th in NFC)

Previous rank: 11th

NFC South: Falcons 14th, Panthers 21st, Saints 26th, Buccaneers 28th

This week's opponent: Bears 15th

Beyond the numbers: Pete Prisco simply points to the Panthers allowing 75 points over the last two games. "That's hard to believe," he writes.

ESPN.com

Panthers' rank: 20th (11th in NFC)

Previous rank: 10th

NFC South: Falcons 17th, Panthers 20th, Saints 21st, Buccaneers 29th

This week's opponent: Bears 15th

Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff keys in on the defense forcing six turnovers during the Panthers' 2-0 start but none since.

NBCSports.com

Panthers' rank: 20th (11th in NFC)

Previous rank: 15th

NFC South: Falcons 12th, Saints 17th, Panthers 20th, Buccaneers 28th

This week's opponent: Bears 18th