Power rankings: Week 7

Oct 15, 2014 at 03:51 AM
Here's where the Panthers (3-2-1) stand in various power rankings following their Week 6 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals and heading into Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers (4-2).

NFL.com
Panthers' rank: 15th (8th in NFC)
Previous rank: 18th

NFC South: Panthers 15th, Saints 23rd, Falcons 24th, Buccaneers 30th
This week's opponent: Packers 6th

Beyond the numbers: Elliot Harrison was impressed by the unleashing of Cam Newton in the run game but is concerned about the big numbers again allowed by the defense.

FoxSports.com
Panthers' rank: 14th (8th in NFC)
Previous rank: 13th

NFC South: Panthers 14th, Saints 22nd, Falcons 25th, Buccaneers 30th
This week's opponent: Packers 11th

Beyond the numbers: Dan Schneier also praises Newton and questions the defense, but we can't get onboard with his take that cornerback Antoine Cason is "becoming a major liability." Cason has been the most consistent performer at a position dealing with injury and inconsistency.

CBSSports.com
Panthers' rank: 16th (9th in NFC)
Previous rank: 16th

NFC South: Panthers 16th, Saints 20th, Falcons 23rd, Buccaneers 28th
This week's opponent: Packers 10th

Beyond the numbers: Pete Prisco says Newton is "playing great football" and believes the tie should feel like a win in light of the Bengals' short field goal miss on the final play.

ESPN.com
Panthers' rank: 14th (8th in NFC)
Previous rank: 15th

NFC South: Panthers 14th, Saints 17th, Falcons 24th, Buccaneers 30th
This week's opponent: Packers 9th

Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff looks ahead to the schedule, pointing out the Panthers now face the Packers, Seahawks, Saints and Eagles without the benefit of their bye.

NBCSports.com
Panthers' rank: 13th (7th in NFC)
Previous rank: 13th

NFC South: Panthers 13th, Saints 17th, Falcons 24th, Buccaneers 29th
This week's opponent: Packers 7th

Beyond the numbers: Mike Florio wanted to see "Riverboat Ron" roll the dice in overtime, but the Panthers are the top NFC South team in all the analysts' power rankings – and more importantly in the standings – in part because of Rivera's decision.

