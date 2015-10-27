Powerful Run Game Setting The Tone

"Ryan has been a stud ever since we've been here," Shula said. "Trai is more experienced and getting better – same thing with Norwell. They are physical guys, they like to compete and they're smart."

Newton recently called Turner and Norwell, who weigh in at 320 and 325 pounds respectively, the "tone setters."

"They are always the guys finishing blocks and you get inspired to work your tail off," Newton said. "When we do huddle, if there are two people that are breathing hard, it's Trai and Norwell."

By the end of the game, the goal is for the opposing defensive line to be breathing pretty hard too.

"You have to get after your opponent early on and help set a tone," Rivera said. "Nothing sets a tone more so than watching Jonathan Stewart or Mike Tolbert or Cam Newton slice through a defense and pick up a first down after a hard run."

This offense is thriving off those runs. The opponents know it, so they'll load the box to stop it, opening opportunities for play-action passes.

For the Panthers, proving they can run when they want to and when they have to is a challenge that's embraced every week.