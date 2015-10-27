Powerful Run Game Setting The Tone

Oct 27, 2015 at 08:37 AM
151026_oline_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – Whether it's coming from head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Dave Gettleman or offensive coordinator Mike Shula, the message has always been the same.

Take control up front.

The Panthers want a powerful run game to be the foundation of the offense.

"We want to set the tone. We want to be a physical team by nature," Rivera said Monday. "We are learning how to do that."

Through seven weeks in 2015, the 6-0 Panthers rank first in the NFL with 144.7 rushing yards per game. They are the only team in the NFL with more runs (197) than passes (181).

During Sunday night's 27-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina rushed for 204 yards with 6.2 yards per attempt and produced three touchdowns on the ground. Running back Jonathan Stewart rushed for a season-high 125 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Cam Newton, typically a big part of the run game both by design and via scrambles, rushed just four times for 20 yards.

"Having 200 yards rushing is a stat I know our offensive line is pretty proud of," Shula said. "Stew was running like crazy and our line was blocking really well."

Added Rivera: "Our offensive line has become solid. And if you can run the ball effectively it is going to take pressure off the quarterback."

The tackles – Michael Oher, who signed as a free agent this past offseason, and Mike Remmers, who was signed off the St. Louis Rams' practice squad late last season – have brought stability to the edges of Carolina's line.

The maulers in the interior are creating the push needed to pound the ball inside. All-Pro center Ryan Kalil is flanked by two up-and-coming guards in Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell, both flourishing in their second years.

"Ryan has been a stud ever since we've been here," Shula said. "Trai is more experienced and getting better – same thing with Norwell. They are physical guys, they like to compete and they're smart."

Newton recently called Turner and Norwell, who weigh in at 320 and 325 pounds respectively, the "tone setters."

"They are always the guys finishing blocks and you get inspired to work your tail off," Newton said. "When we do huddle, if there are two people that are breathing hard, it's Trai and Norwell."

By the end of the game, the goal is for the opposing defensive line to be breathing pretty hard too.

"You have to get after your opponent early on and help set a tone," Rivera said. "Nothing sets a tone more so than watching Jonathan Stewart or Mike Tolbert or Cam Newton slice through a defense and pick up a first down after a hard run."

This offense is thriving off those runs. The opponents know it, so they'll load the box to stop it, opening opportunities for play-action passes.

For the Panthers, proving they can run when they want to and when they have to is a challenge that's embraced every week.

"You have to try to keep a level way about yourself and then have a short memory and get ready to move on to the next week," Shula said. "Be ready to prove it all over again."

Best of Panthers vs. Eagles

View the top photos by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez from Carolina's game against Philadelphia.

S Kurt Coleman
1 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Jared Allen
2 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
3 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
4 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and S Kurt Coleman
5 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
6 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
7 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
8 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
9 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and FB Mike Tolbert
10 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
11 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Michael Oher, G Andrew Norwell, QB Cam Newton and G Chris Scott
12 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper, LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and LB Luke Kuechly
13 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
14 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson and RB Jonathan Stewart
15 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
16 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
17 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and QB Cam Newton
18 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil, G Andrew Norwell and T Michael Oher
19 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
20 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short and LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
21 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short and LB Luke Kuechly
22 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
23 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
24 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
25 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WRs Philly Brown and Ted Ginn, Jr.
26 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
27 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
28 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
29 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
30 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
31 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
32 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Teddy Williams
33 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
34 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
35 / 50
CB Josh Norman
36 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman and LB Luke Kuechly
37 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and DE Kony Ealy
38 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
39 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
40 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
41 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short and DE Jared Allen
42 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short and DE Jared Allen
43 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
44 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
45 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
46 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
47 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
48 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Teddy Williams
49 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
50 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising