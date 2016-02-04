 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Practice Report: Thursday

Feb 04, 2016 at 12:05 PM

Super Bowl Practice: Thursday

View photos from the Panthers practice at San Jose State.

No Title
1 / 82
No Title
2 / 82
No Title
3 / 82
No Title
4 / 82
No Title
5 / 82
No Title
6 / 82
No Title
7 / 82
No Title
8 / 82
No Title
9 / 82
No Title
10 / 82
No Title
11 / 82
No Title
12 / 82
No Title
13 / 82
No Title
14 / 82
No Title
15 / 82
No Title
16 / 82
No Title
17 / 82
No Title
18 / 82
No Title
19 / 82
No Title
20 / 82
No Title
21 / 82
No Title
22 / 82
No Title
23 / 82
No Title
24 / 82
No Title
25 / 82
No Title
26 / 82
No Title
27 / 82
No Title
28 / 82
No Title
29 / 82
No Title
30 / 82
No Title
31 / 82
No Title
32 / 82
No Title
33 / 82
No Title
34 / 82
No Title
35 / 82
No Title
36 / 82
No Title
37 / 82
No Title
38 / 82
No Title
39 / 82
No Title
40 / 82
No Title
41 / 82
No Title
42 / 82
No Title
43 / 82
No Title
44 / 82
No Title
45 / 82
No Title
46 / 82
No Title
47 / 82
No Title
48 / 82
No Title
49 / 82
No Title
50 / 82
No Title
51 / 82
No Title
52 / 82
No Title
53 / 82
No Title
54 / 82
No Title
55 / 82
No Title
56 / 82
No Title
57 / 82
No Title
58 / 82
No Title
59 / 82
No Title
60 / 82
No Title
61 / 82
No Title
62 / 82
No Title
63 / 82
No Title
64 / 82
No Title
65 / 82
No Title
66 / 82
No Title
67 / 82
No Title
68 / 82
No Title
69 / 82
No Title
70 / 82
No Title
71 / 82
No Title
72 / 82
No Title
73 / 82
No Title
74 / 82
No Title
75 / 82
No Title
76 / 82
No Title
77 / 82
No Title
78 / 82
No Title
79 / 82
No Title
80 / 82
No Title
81 / 82
No Title
82 / 82
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. – "Omaha! Omaha!"

The familiar cadence at the line of scrimmage during the Panthers practice on Thursday came from backup quarterback Derek Anderson, charged up to do his best Peyton Manning impersonation as he ran the scout team offense against Ron Rivera's front-line defense.

At one point during the crisp, one-hour, 15-minute practice on the grass fields adjacent to Spartan Stadium at San Jose State University, Anderson screamed "Omaha" and drew the defense offside.

"We're trying," head coach Ron Rivera said. "We know that certain things (with calls at the line of scrimmage) mean something else. But it's just so our players hear it.

"We got one today. That was one of the things that got me today."

Rivera said that the would-be penalty was good as a teaching tool.

"But we're shooting for perfection," he added.

Rivera was pleased with the tempo of the practice, during which the three players listed on the injury report – linebacker Thomas Davis, defensive end Jared Allen and fullback Mike Tolbert – all had full participation.

It was apparent that the energy level increased a notch from Wednesday's session.

The tone was set by quarterback Cam Newton. After the team's stretching period before the start of the practice, Newton took off in a full sprint – leading a pack of teammates – to the other practice field where the offense would begin with individual drills.

Of the 80 plays during the team periods of the practice, Rivera said he counted four mistakes – including the aforementioned offside penalty.

"There were some things as far as detail that we needed to clean up," Rivera said. "We had four mistakes. That will cost you. The game comes down to a matter of mistakes."

Still, when he addressed his team at the end of practice to provide his assessment of the work, Rivera said, "I told them that I thought it was exactly want we needed to do to go out and win a football game. I thought the tempo was what we needed."

Panthers owner/founder Jerry Richardson attended his first practice of Super Bowl week, having arrived in California on Wednesday night. He watched from a golf cart, beyond a corner of the field.

Members of the CBS broadcast crew – including lead analyst Phil Simms, studio analyst Bill Cowher and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz – also attended the session.

Like Cowher, who won Super Bowl XL a decade ago as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Simms can relate to the importance of the practice. Simms guided the New York Giants to a crown as the MVP of Super Bowl XXI.

Practice report courtesy of pool reporter Jarrett Bell of Pro Football Writers of America.

*

*

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising