 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Practice Report: Wednesday

Feb 03, 2016 at 01:26 PM

Super Bowl Practice: Wednesday

View photos of the Panthers from practice on Wednesday at San Jose State University.

No Title
1 / 88
No Title
2 / 88
No Title
3 / 88
No Title
4 / 88
No Title
5 / 88
No Title
6 / 88
No Title
7 / 88
No Title
8 / 88
No Title
9 / 88
No Title
10 / 88
No Title
11 / 88
No Title
12 / 88
No Title
13 / 88
No Title
14 / 88
No Title
15 / 88
No Title
16 / 88
No Title
17 / 88
No Title
18 / 88
No Title
19 / 88
No Title
20 / 88
No Title
21 / 88
No Title
22 / 88
No Title
23 / 88
No Title
24 / 88
No Title
25 / 88
No Title
26 / 88
No Title
27 / 88
No Title
28 / 88
No Title
29 / 88
No Title
30 / 88
No Title
31 / 88
No Title
32 / 88
No Title
33 / 88
No Title
34 / 88
No Title
35 / 88
No Title
36 / 88
No Title
37 / 88
No Title
38 / 88
No Title
39 / 88
No Title
40 / 88
No Title
41 / 88
No Title
42 / 88
No Title
43 / 88
No Title
44 / 88
No Title
45 / 88
No Title
46 / 88
No Title
47 / 88
No Title
48 / 88
No Title
49 / 88
No Title
50 / 88
No Title
51 / 88
No Title
52 / 88
No Title
53 / 88
No Title
54 / 88
No Title
55 / 88
No Title
56 / 88
No Title
57 / 88
No Title
58 / 88
No Title
59 / 88
No Title
60 / 88
No Title
61 / 88
No Title
62 / 88
No Title
63 / 88
No Title
64 / 88
No Title
65 / 88
No Title
66 / 88
No Title
67 / 88
No Title
68 / 88
No Title
69 / 88
No Title
70 / 88
No Title
71 / 88
No Title
72 / 88
No Title
73 / 88
No Title
74 / 88
No Title
75 / 88
No Title
76 / 88
No Title
77 / 88
No Title
78 / 88
No Title
79 / 88
No Title
80 / 88
No Title
81 / 88
No Title
82 / 88
No Title
83 / 88
No Title
84 / 88
No Title
85 / 88
No Title
86 / 88
No Title
87 / 88
No Title
88 / 88
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Aiming to keep the regimen as normal as it would be for a typical week, the Carolina Panthers underwent a 1-hour, 15-minute, non-contact practice Wednesday on the grass fields adjacent to Spartan Stadium at San Jose State University as they continued preparations for Super Bowl 50.

As expected, linebacker Thomas Davis, healing a fractured right forearm, was a full participant. Defensive end Jared Allen, who missed the NFC title game due to a broken bone in his right foot, was a limited participant. No other players were limited or held out.

"Jared's was really about rest," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He's been going full-blast since we started, and the doctors wanted to just make sure. So he earned the rest."

Davis is due for another exam on Friday, but his practice load clearly indicated that the 11th-year veteran is on track to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday – less than two weeks since undergoing surgery to insert screws and a metal plate in his forearm.

"When the doctors say he's 100 percent, I'll go with it," Rivera said.

Rivera considered moving around some meeting times and practice periods this week, but the idea was quickly rejected by players.

"The biggest thing, when I talked to the captains about it was, 'Oh, no, Coach,' "Rivera said.

With the game plan installed last week, which ended on Friday with the last fully-padded, contact practice of the season, Rivera said Wednesday's session was about fine-tuning details as the team ran plays at roughly half speed and used piped-in crowd noise when the first-team offense worked against the scout team.

Although he was pleased with the work and raved about the new grass practice field that was installed for the Panthers, Rivera didn't see perfection – which was good in another sense.

"The nice thing is that I saw a couple of mistakes that we should not have made," Rivera said. "Now we have a chance to clear those up."

Cam Newton threw well, with pinpoint accuracy. Not a single pass hit the ground during the team drills.

"That's our quarterback," Rivera said. "The interesting thing is that he builds onto it as the week progresses. He was sharp today, but wait until you see him Thursday and Friday."

Practice report courtesy of pool reporter Jarrett Bell of Pro Football Writers of America.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising