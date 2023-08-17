Preseason Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Aug 17, 2023 at 08:16 AM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers continue to play through their preseason schedule this week, traveling to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Friday night in their second of three contests before the regular season starts.

Carolina will look to reset from last week's tough outing at home against the Jets, when the Panthers lost 27-0, their first preseason shutout loss since 2000. The Giants are also hoping to bounce back from losing their first preseason game against the Lions, 21-16.

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Giants

  • Carolina is 6-2 all-time against the Giants in the preseason | Series history
  • The Giants won their last preseason matchup against the Panthers, 20-10, in 2011
  • The Panthers hold a 3-2 record on the road in the preseason against the Giants.

2022 Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina New York Giants
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 306.2 (29th) 33.9 (18th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 130.0 (10th) 148.2 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.6 (14th) 4.8 (5th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 176.2 (29th) 185.7 (26th)
Sacks Allowed 36 (11th) 49 (t-27th)
Third Down Efficiency 31.7 (30th) 36.8 (22nd)
Points Per Game 20.41 (20th) 21.47 (t-15th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 350.2 (22nd) 358.2 (25th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 122.6 (18th) 144.2 (27th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.3 (12th) 5.2 (31st)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 227.5 (22nd) 214.0 (14th)
Sacks 35 (t-25th) 41 (13th)
Takeaways 17 (t-27th) 19 (25th)
Third Down Efficiency 41.1 (23rd) 35.1 (5th)
Points Allowed Per Game 22.00 (19th) 21.82 (t-17th)

Matchup notes

  • The Panthers travel north in the second week of the preseason to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
  • This marks the first time since 2011 that the Giants and Panthers have clashed in the preseason. The Panthers enter the matchup with an 0-1 preseason record after falling at home to the New York Jets, 27-0, last Saturday
  • Led by second-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants welcome the Panthers after losing to the Lions in Detroit, 21-16, to begin their preseason.
  • This will mark the ninth time the Panthers and Giants have squared off in the preseason. The Panthers hold a 6-2 overall record against the Giants in the preseason, including a 3-2 record on the road.

