Preseason Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers continue to play through their preseason schedule this week, traveling to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Friday night in their second of three contests before the regular season starts.
Carolina will look to reset from last week's tough outing at home against the Jets, when the Panthers lost 27-0, their first preseason shutout loss since 2000. The Giants are also hoping to bounce back from losing their first preseason game against the Lions, 21-16.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
- MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, N.J.
- Friday, Aug. 18 | 7 p.m. ET | Queen City News (WJZY) in Charlotte; Local affiliates in the Carolina Panthers Television Network; NFL Network outside of the region | More info on how to watch here.
History: Panthers vs. Giants
- Carolina is 6-2 all-time against the Giants in the preseason | Series history
- The Giants won their last preseason matchup against the Panthers, 20-10, in 2011
- The Panthers hold a 3-2 record on the road in the preseason against the Giants.
2022 Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|New York Giants
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|306.2 (29th)
|33.9 (18th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|130.0 (10th)
|148.2 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.6 (14th)
|4.8 (5th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|176.2 (29th)
|185.7 (26th)
|Sacks Allowed
|36 (11th)
|49 (t-27th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|31.7 (30th)
|36.8 (22nd)
|Points Per Game
|20.41 (20th)
|21.47 (t-15th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|350.2 (22nd)
|358.2 (25th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|122.6 (18th)
|144.2 (27th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.3 (12th)
|5.2 (31st)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|227.5 (22nd)
|214.0 (14th)
|Sacks
|35 (t-25th)
|41 (13th)
|Takeaways
|17 (t-27th)
|19 (25th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|41.1 (23rd)
|35.1 (5th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|22.00 (19th)
|21.82 (t-17th)
Matchup notes
- The Panthers travel north in the second week of the preseason to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
- This marks the first time since 2011 that the Giants and Panthers have clashed in the preseason. The Panthers enter the matchup with an 0-1 preseason record after falling at home to the New York Jets, 27-0, last Saturday
- Led by second-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants welcome the Panthers after losing to the Lions in Detroit, 21-16, to begin their preseason.
- This will mark the ninth time the Panthers and Giants have squared off in the preseason. The Panthers hold a 6-2 overall record against the Giants in the preseason, including a 3-2 record on the road.
View photos from Panthers practice Tuesday in Charlotte.