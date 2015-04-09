Preseason schedule set

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' 2015 preseason schedule features a home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, a matchup that falls when NFL teams typically play their starters the longest.

Carolina will open its preseason slate at the Buffalo Bills in early August and then host the Miami Dolphins before welcoming the Patriots in Week 3. 2015 CAROLINA PANTHERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME Fri. Aug. 14 at Buffalo Bills Ralph Wilson Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sat. Aug. 22 vs. MIAMI DOLPHINS Bank of America Stadium 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Aug. 28

vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Bank of America Stadium 7:30 p.m. Thur. Sept. 3

at Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field 7:30 p.m.



The Panthers' preseason opponents in 2014 included the Bills, Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina will close the preseason against the Steelers for the 13th consecutive season – with a bit of a twist.

For the first time in the preseason partnership, the Panthers-Steelers game will be held in the same city for a second consecutive season. Pittsburgh will again be the home team because Bank of America Stadium will host a college football game pitting North Carolina against South Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 3 – the day most NFL teams conclude the preseason.

All games will be televised on the Panthers Television Network and re-aired on Time Warner Cable SportsChannel throughout the Carolinas. The NFL is expected to release the regular season schedule later this month.