Preseason schedule set

Apr 09, 2015 at 09:00 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

150409_preseason_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' 2015 preseason schedule features a home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, a matchup that falls when NFL teams typically play their starters the longest.

Carolina will open its preseason slate at the Buffalo Bills in early August and then host the Miami Dolphins before welcoming the Patriots in Week 3.

2015 CAROLINA PANTHERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
DAYDATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME
Fri.Aug. 14at Buffalo BillsRalph Wilson Stadium7:00 p.m.
Sat.Aug. 22vs. MIAMI DOLPHINSBank of America Stadium7:00 p.m.
Fri.Aug. 28
vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTSBank of America Stadium7:30 p.m.
Thur.Sept. 3
at Pittsburgh SteelersHeinz Field7:30 p.m.

The Panthers' preseason opponents in 2014 included the Bills, Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina will close the preseason against the Steelers for the 13th consecutive season – with a bit of a twist.

For the first time in the preseason partnership, the Panthers-Steelers game will be held in the same city for a second consecutive season. Pittsburgh will again be the home team because Bank of America Stadium will host a college football game pitting North Carolina against South Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 3 – the day most NFL teams conclude the preseason.

All games will be televised on the Panthers Television Network and re-aired on Time Warner Cable SportsChannel throughout the Carolinas. The NFL is expected to release the regular season schedule later this month.

The Panthers are 38-43 in preseason games. Carolina finished at least .500 in the preseason in each of its six playoff seasons.

