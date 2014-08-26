QB Webb stands at the ready

CHARLOTTE – Just when it looked like quarterback Joe Webb wouldn't be taking any snaps in the Panthers' third preseason game, all of a sudden he was.

When the two-minute warning hit with Carolina on the verge of being shut out for just the third time ever in a preseason game, a hit that concussed quarterback Matt Blanchard and landed him on injured reserve thrust Webb into action.

Three completions, 64 passing yards and 42 seconds later, Webb was celebrating a touchdown.

"In this business, you've always got to be ready," Webb said at his locker after the game. "You never know when your number is going to be called."

That sentiment applies even more so this week, with starter Cam Newton (ribs) out for Thursday's preseason finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers and with Derek Anderson on the cusp of becoming a father.

Anderson's wife, who was due to deliver the couple's first child three days ago, planned to check into a Charlotte area hospital Tuesday at 7 p.m., making it likely but far from certain that Anderson will play against the Steelers.

"Whatever I have to do, if that's coming out on Thursday morning or whatever, we'll make it work," Anderson said. "We're going to go in at seven o'clock tonight, and hopefully the kid comes out soon, and then we're going to roll."

Whatever happens before Thursday's game, Webb will be ready. And whatever happens during and after the game, the Panthers are planning for Webb to be on the 53-man roster that will be announced Saturday along with Anderson and Newton.