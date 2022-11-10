Raheem Blackshear leans on veteran knowledge

Foreman said he wanted to take on a mentorship role with Blackshear because his career has had its share of ups and downs. He averaged 32.7 yards per game in 10 games as a rookie with the Texans in 2017. But Foreman dealt with injuries before landing in Tennessee, where he eventually broke through as a backup to Derrick Henry. Last season, Foreman totaled 566 yards on 133 carries with as an injury replacement, and this year with the Panthers, he had back-to-back 118-yard rushing games against the Buccaners and Falcons.

"I find it very impactful, having a guy in the room who has been around," Blackshear said. "He's teaching you; every day, you learn something new. It's just been very impactful on my career, just getting started.

Foreman said he's excited to watch Blackshear reach his "ceiling" because he knows how much he cares, and Foreman believes in what Blackshear is capable of becoming.