RB Williams has fractured hand

Dec 01, 2014 at 07:35 AM
141201_dwill_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – Running back DeAngelo Williams suffered a fractured right hand during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"It's going to be a day-by-day thing," head coach Ron Rivera said. "We'll get the swelling down and then we'll see. He's seen all the doctors he's needed to see."

Williams did not play in the second half after rushing seven times for 21 yards.

Rivera said Williams can play through the injury as long as the swelling decreases.

"As long as it doesn't interfere with him holding the ball or catching the ball or pass protecting, he's got an opportunity," Rivera said.

If Williams can't play this week at the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers can rely on running back Jonathan Stewart, who rushed 12 times for 85 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards against the Vikings. Running back Fozzy Whittaker would serve as the backup.

Additionally, Rivera said rookie safety Tre Boston "should be fine" after rolling his ankle at Minnesota.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising