RB Williams has fractured hand

CHARLOTTE – Running back DeAngelo Williams suffered a fractured right hand during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"It's going to be a day-by-day thing," head coach Ron Rivera said. "We'll get the swelling down and then we'll see. He's seen all the doctors he's needed to see."

Williams did not play in the second half after rushing seven times for 21 yards.

Rivera said Williams can play through the injury as long as the swelling decreases.

"As long as it doesn't interfere with him holding the ball or catching the ball or pass protecting, he's got an opportunity," Rivera said.

If Williams can't play this week at the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers can rely on running back Jonathan Stewart, who rushed 12 times for 85 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards against the Vikings. Running back Fozzy Whittaker would serve as the backup.