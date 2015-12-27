Recap: Falcons 20, Panthers 13

Dec 27, 2015 at 12:10 PM

ATLANTA – Undefeated no more.

The Carolina Panthers suffered their first defeat of the season Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, a 20-13 loss at the Georgia Dome in Week 16. The loss ended the third-longest regular season winning streak in NFL history at 18 games.

"It's just disappointing," head coach Ron Rivera said. "We didn't coach to our abilities, we didn't play to our abilities. But you have to give them credit.

"We weren't good enough as a football team, that's the bottom line."

In the fourth quarter, when Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled a shotgun snap that cornerback Josh Norman recovered and returned to the Atlanta 36-yard line, it looked like it was more than the ball that had slipped through his hands.

The Falcons were leading 14-10 with 9:36 remaining in the game, and that mishap on third-and-10 gave Carolina a prime opportunity to pull ahead. It was a break the Panthers needed, the kind of break the Panthers had taken advantage of throughout their 14 victories to start the season.

But this was a different day with a different outcome.

The Panthers were forced to settle for a 47-yard field goal after three plays. The Falcons' lead was cut to one with 7:59 remaining, but that was as close as Carolina would get.

Atlanta kicker Shayne Graham converted a 37-yard field goal, giving the Falcons a 17-13 lead with 2:23 to go. Quarterback Cam Newton's pass to tight end Greg Olsen fell incomplete on fourth-and-5, but the Panthers got one more chance after Graham kicked a 54-yard field goal to make it a seven-point game with 1:35 left.

"We didn't do anything about it," Newton said.

After a 19-yard completion to Philly Brown, Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley strip-sacked Newton, and defensive end Adrian Clayborn made the recovery to seal it for Atlanta.

"That's kind of how the game was – we did something positive and then we stalled out," Newton said. "But we know what we have to do. We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We'll get back on our feet and not let this happen again."

Early on, Carolina had the look of a team ready to win its 15th game of the season. The Panthers opened the scoring on the first possession of the game, producing an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Newton ran almost untouched up the middle for an 8-yard score.

The Falcons were ready to send on the punt team after losing five yards on their first three plays, but an unnecessary roughness penalty on cornerback Charles Tillman, who was tangled up with wideout Roddy White, kept the drive alive.

"Me being a professional, I just have to keep my composure and not let it get to that," Tillman said. "That was a selfish play on my part."

Atlanta took advantage, using four third-down conversions to produce a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to tie the game early in the second quarter.

"It's huge," Rivera said of the drive-extending penalty. "But there was nothing we could do about it. They drove the distance. We had a couple third downs where we should have got off the field, but we didn't, and they scored a touchdown."

The Panthers threatened to take the lead late in the first half, but Newton was sacked for a 16-yard loss on second-and-1 from the Atlanta 21-yard line and Carolina was eventually forced to punt.

Graham Gano put the Panthers back in front with a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter, but the Falcons responded with a remarkable play that proved to be the game winner.

On third-and-13, Ryan avoided the rush and bought enough time to launch a pass deep down the field to wide receiver Julio Jones. Linebacker Luke Kuechly and safety Kurt Coleman were in tight coverage, but Coleman slipped and Jones reached over Kuechly to make an incredible 70-yard touchdown catch.

"Matt threw one up there, and Julio made a great play on it," Kuechly said. "That's really all there is. I thought I was in a good spot, but he went up and got it."

The touchdown strike on third-and-long was one of many third-down conversions for the Falcons, who converted 9-of-15 on the day.

"We have to execute way better than we did today," linebacker Thomas Davis said. "They made more plays, and that's the name of this game."

Photos: Panthers at Falcons

View game action photos from Carolina's 20-13 loss to Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs after making a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 / 45

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs after making a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kroy Biermann (71) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kroy Biermann (71) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) displays his first down against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
3 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) displays his first down against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
5 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands his touchdown ball to a fan during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
6 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands his touchdown ball to a fan during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) vie for a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
7 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) vie for a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) fumbles the ball on a run against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
8 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) fumbles the ball on a run against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
9 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs out of the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
10 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs out of the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (83) makes a catch as Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
11 / 45

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (83) makes a catch as Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
12 / 45

Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers with Atlanta Falcons tackle Ryan Schraeder (73) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
13 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers with Atlanta Falcons tackle Ryan Schraeder (73) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Kemal Ishmael (36) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
14 / 45

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Kemal Ishmael (36) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
15 / 45

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs after a catch against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Kuechly was called for a penalty for a horse collar tackle on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
16 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs after a catch against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Kuechly was called for a penalty for a horse collar tackle on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
17 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams (20) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
18 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams (20) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
19 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
20 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
21 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Jonathan Babineaux (95) and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Justin Durant (52) attempt a tackle on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
22 / 45

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Jonathan Babineaux (95) and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Justin Durant (52) attempt a tackle on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches his team play offense against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
23 / 45

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches his team play offense against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) runs past Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Nate Stupar (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
24 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) runs past Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Nate Stupar (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kroy Biermann (71) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
25 / 45

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kroy Biermann (71) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kroy Biermann (71) celebrates the sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
26 / 45

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kroy Biermann (71) celebrates the sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) runs as Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (31) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
27 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) runs as Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (31) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes his fifth catch of the day against Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
28 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes his fifth catch of the day against Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) pushes Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
29 / 45

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) pushes Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
31 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (83) carries Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
32 / 45

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (83) carries Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works under the pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
33 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works under the pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Jones scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
34 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Jones scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Jones scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
35 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Jones scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) moves the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Jones scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
36 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) moves the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Jones scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) enters the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
37 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) enters the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Philip Wheeler (51) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
38 / 45

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Philip Wheeler (51) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs out of the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
39 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs out of the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) recovers a loose ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
40 / 45

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) recovers a loose ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) recovers a loose ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
41 / 45

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) recovers a loose ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
42 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs against Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Nate Stupar (54) celebrates a broken pass as Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
43 / 45

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Nate Stupar (54) celebrates a broken pass as Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons kicker Shayne Graham (6) celebrates his field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
44 / 45

Atlanta Falcons kicker Shayne Graham (6) celebrates his field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
45 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising