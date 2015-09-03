Recap: Panthers 23, Steelers 6

PITTSBURGH – Head coach Ron Rivera said he hoped the performance of his reserves in the preseason finale would make the team's final roster decisions that much more difficult.

Rivera may have gotten his wish.

The Panthers cruised past the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-6, on Thursday night to finish the preseason with a 3-1 record.

"It was a good showing. A lot of young guys did good things with their opportunities," said Rivera, who will now turn his attention to the task of trimming the roster from 75 players to 53 by Saturday. "We're going to have to make some decisions that will be hard."

The only disappointing news of the night came on the injury front. Starting cornerback Josh Norman left with a head injury on the game's second snap, and reserve cornerback Teddy Williams left with a groin injury shortly after. Rivera didn't have any updates on the players' condition.

The Panthers were efficient and balanced on offense – passing for 228 yards and rushing for 226 – and their defense kept the Steelers off-balance. That was especially true in the first half, when the Panthers were pretty close to perfect.

The running game was dominant at times and the defense was dominant at all times, allowing a first down to start the half and one to end it but nothing in between. It added up to a 17-0 halftime lead.

"I'm happy with it," said quarterback Derek Anderson, who signed a two-year contract extension Wednesday and started the game with Cam Newton sitting this one out. "To run the ball the way we did was really good.

"Sometimes these games can get a little sloppy, but we did a good job of setting the tempo by running the ball, and we made plays in the passing game when we had to. Plus the defense played good."

Rookie running back Cameron Artis-Payne did the bulk of the work early, rushing 10 times for 65 yards in the first quarter to set up a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 3-0 lead.

On the next drive, Anderson's last of the night, the running game gained more ground. Undrafted rookie Brandon Wegher got it going with a 15-yard gallop, then on third-and-10, Carolina caught the Steelers off guard. Out of the shotgun, Anderson handed off to Jordan Todman, who took advantage of spacious running lanes on his way to a 49-yard touchdown.