Recap: Panthers 24, Texans 17

Sep 20, 2015 at 03:10 PM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

CHARLOTTE – Following three-plus quarters of grind-it-out football, the Carolina Panthers pounced with consecutive explosive plays that completely changed the complexion of their home opener Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Then it was back to the grind, with players and fans alike grinding their teeth nervously as the Panthers battled to hang on.

"It was hot out there, so I was sweating regardless. But yeah, that was a little bit closer than we wanted," defensive tackle Dwan Edwards said after Carolina held on for a 24-17 victory. "We have to be able to put teams away when we have a chance. That's something we can improve on, and it's good to be able to improve after a win."

It looked a win and a 2-0 start for sure when back-to-back snaps with about nine minutes left created the first two-score advantage of the day.

The first one occurred when Ryan Mallett, the Texans' fifth-year quarterback making his third career start, tried a little too hard to bring Houston back from a 17-10 deficit. On second-and-long from Houston's 29-yard line, Mallett forced a ball deep over the middle that linebacker A.J. Klein – starting in place sidelined superstar Luke Kuechly – picked off in front of tight end Garrett Graham.

"We talked through the week that Mallett was going to put some balls there, and we just had to capitalize," Klein said. "I just rolled, and Mallett put it there."

Klein's interception and 8-yard return set Carolina up at Houston's 36, and the offense went for the jugular. Off play action, quarterback Cam Newton rifled one into the middle of the end zone for Philly Brown, who went up and snagged it before cornerback Johnathan Joseph had a chance to do anything about it.

Just like that, with 8:53 to play, the Panthers led 24-10.

"We had been trying to set that up the whole game, but we kept putting ourselves in tough situations," Brown said. "There we got the opportunity to do it, and Coach (Mike) Shula dialed up a heck of a play."

The lead seemed insurmountable in what he mostly been a defensive struggle, but it was not. Mallett, who got the start on the strength of a strong second-half showing in relief of Brian Hoyer in a Week 1 loss, led the Texans right back down the field. Not known for being fleet of foot – he threw 58 times while rushing just once – Mallett completed the subsequent drive with that one rush attempt, a 6-yard scramble for a touchdown on fourth-and-4 with 6:31 to play.

The Panthers whittled the clock to 2:44 on their ensuing drive but couldn't put it away when Graham Gano had his 53-yard field goal blocked. Mallett moved the Texans in position to possibly tie it, advancing to the Carolina 14 with 22 seconds to go. For a brief second it looked like defensive tackle Kawann Short, playing without running mate Star Lotulelei for the second consecutive game, might have sealed it by forcing intentional grounding with less than 10 seconds left.

But the Texans had a timeout left that they used to avoid a 10-second runoff required by rule, and a replay review actually put 17 seconds on the clock with two shots left from the 26-yard line.

"It would have been nice if they had called it a sack because KK made a great rush move, got inside and got his hands on the quarterback," head coach Ron Rivera said. "The scary part was – and the referees were right – they had to put 17 seconds back on the clock. That made it even longer."

But the defense stood up to the test, giving up a short gain before good coverage left Mallett to try to thread a pass to top receiver DeAndre Hopkins on fourth down that didn't connect.

"We kept fighting and did the things that we needed to do to win," Rivera said. "In this league, when you win it's a big deal – it doesn't matter how, when or where. We fought through and made something happen."

Defense dominated on both sides throughout much of the first half. The Panthers forced five three-and-outs over the course of the Texans' eight first-half possessions, only giving up an early field goal that put Houston up 3-0.

Carolina got a field goal shortly before half but claimed the only touchdown of the first two quarters in between the boots. After mustering a total of three first downs through four drives, Newton jumpstarted Carolina's drive to open the second quarter with a 15-yard run that seemed to spark the offense.

"That got the chains moving, and that seemed to settle us into the game," said tight end Greg Olsen, who followed with his first of a team-high six receptions on the next snap. "Before that it was just kind of a herky-jerky start. There was really no rhythm, but that got us going and we started moving the ball."

Starting with that run from Newton, who ended up pacing Carolina with 76 rushing yards that helped keep Houston's defensive end duo of J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney at bay, all five plays on the drive gained at least 9 yards. The final one went for 25 yards, a touchdown pass to Ted Ginn, Jr. on a sweet route that left Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye to play a losing game of catch-up.

"It was what DBs hate – a double move," Ginn said. "After the spin, it was all up to Cam."

The Texans, trailing 10-3 at halftime, went no-huddle to start the third quarter and pieced together a long scoring drive. After mustering just 93 first-half yards, they marched 80 yards for the tying score, capped by a remarkable catch in the back of the end zone by Graham on third-and-3 from the 8.

But after the Texans used up 6:25 to tie the score, Carolina responded with an 80-yard drive of its own in 7:25. Aided by Houston penalties that wiped out a third-down stop and an interception, the Panthers reclaimed the lead when Newton took off through the middle on first-and-goal from the 2 and leapt over a low tackle attempt by free safety Rakim Moore. Newton flipped into the end zone, giving the Panthers a 17-10 edge with 1:04 to go in the third quarter – a lead they never relinquished despite the close call at the end.

"I have always wanted a trampoline," said Newton, who loved seeing his Panthers remain undefeated regardless of the details. "Throughout the game we had ups and downs."

Photos: Panthers vs. Texans

View game action photos from Carolina's 24-17 win over Houston.

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass over the arms of Houston Texans' Brian Cushing (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
1 / 25

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass over the arms of Houston Texans' Brian Cushing (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Houston Texans' Ryan Mallett (15) looks to pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Kyle Love (93) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
2 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Houston Texans' Ryan Mallett (15) looks to pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Kyle Love (93) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) hits Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) as Newton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
3 / 25

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) hits Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) as Newton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Houston Texans' Cecil Shorts (18) loses his helmet as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) and Thomas Davis (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
4 / 25

Houston Texans' Cecil Shorts (18) loses his helmet as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) and Thomas Davis (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans' Keith Mumphery (12) is tackled by a Carolina Panthers player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
5 / 25

Houston Texans' Keith Mumphery (12) is tackled by a Carolina Panthers player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, argues a call with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
6 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, argues a call with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
7 / 25

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Ted Ginn (19) catches a touchdown pass as Houston Texans' A.J. Bouye (34) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 25

Carolina Panthers' Ted Ginn (19) catches a touchdown pass as Houston Texans' A.J. Bouye (34) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass with Derek Anderson (3) and Joe Webb (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
9 / 25

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass with Derek Anderson (3) and Joe Webb (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Jerricho Cotchery (82) tries to run past Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
10 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Jerricho Cotchery (82) tries to run past Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (17) catches a pass in front of Houston Texans' Johnathan Joseph (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
11 / 25

Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (17) catches a pass in front of Houston Texans' Johnathan Joseph (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (17) celebrates after a catch for a first down against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
12 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (17) celebrates after a catch for a first down against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans' Rahim Moore (26) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Kevin Norwood (81) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
13 / 25

Houston Texans' Rahim Moore (26) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Kevin Norwood (81) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Houston Texans' Rahim Moore (26) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Kevin Norwood (81) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Texans recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
14 / 25

Houston Texans' Rahim Moore (26) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Kevin Norwood (81) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Texans recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass over Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
15 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass over Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins (10) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
16 / 25

Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins (10) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Houston Texans' Kevin Johnson (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
17 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Houston Texans' Kevin Johnson (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
18 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cam Newton, de los Panthers de Carolina, salta por encima de Jared Crick, de los Texans de Houston, para un touchdown en la segunda mitad del juego del domingo 20 de septiembre de 2015 en Charlotte, North Carolina. (Foto AP/Chuck Burton)
19 / 25

Cam Newton, de los Panthers de Carolina, salta por encima de Jared Crick, de los Texans de Houston, para un touchdown en la segunda mitad del juego del domingo 20 de septiembre de 2015 en Charlotte, North Carolina. (Foto AP/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) dives over Houston Texans' Jared Crick (93) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
20 / 25

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) dives over Houston Texans' Jared Crick (93) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' A.J. Klein (56) returns an interception against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
21 / 25

Carolina Panthers' A.J. Klein (56) returns an interception against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Corey Brown (10) catches a touchdown pass as Houston Texans' Johnathan Joseph (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
22 / 25

Carolina Panthers' Corey Brown (10) catches a touchdown pass as Houston Texans' Johnathan Joseph (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Houston Texans' Ryan Mallett (15) runs into the end zone past Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
23 / 25

Houston Texans' Ryan Mallett (15) runs into the end zone past Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Graham Gano (9) attempts a field goal against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Panthers won 24-17. The field goal was blocked. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
24 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Carolina Panthers' Graham Gano (9) attempts a field goal against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Panthers won 24-17. The field goal was blocked. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, argues with officials in the final seconds of the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Panthers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
25 / 25

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, argues with officials in the final seconds of the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Panthers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2015 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising