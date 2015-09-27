Recap: Panthers 27, Saints 22

The game's first takeaway allowed Carolina to extend the lead. Linebacker Thomas Davis forced tight end Benjamin Watson to fumble, and safety Roman Harper recovered at the Panthers' 42-yard line.

Newton used his trademark athletic ability to avoid a sack on third-and-5 from the Saints' 41-yard line, picking up nine yards on a scramble. That eventually led to a 47-yard field goal from Gano to give the Panthers a 20-16 lead late in the third quarter.

"That third down pickup (Cam) had – that was as big a play in the game as there was," Olsen said.

Newton took matters into his own hands again early in the fourth quarter. On third-and-2, Newton fooled the defense by faking a handoff to fullback Mike Tolbert and running a bootleg off the left side for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Saints wouldn't go away quietly. Running back Khiry Robinson rushed for a 2-yard score, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

New Orleans then did what it had to defensively, forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing Panthers possession to get the ball back with 3:50 remaining. But the comeback bid ended in the hands of Norman in the end zone.