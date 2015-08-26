Redden's interception earns top play honor

Defensive tackle Terry Redden's one-handed interception against the Miami Dolphins was chosen by NFL Network as the top play of the Week 2 of the preseason.

Redden picked off Josh Freeman's check-down pass and showed off some speed and agility during a 13-yard return that sent the Panthers sideline into a frenzy. Redden's fourth-quarter interception set up what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for Carolina.