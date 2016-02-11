Reflecting On A Powerful 2015 Season

So did their fans.

Something special was happening, and it wasn't just on the field. Support for the Panthers in Charlotte and the Carolinas was taking on a life of its own. All the criticism and doubt from media types only increased the passion and intensity of that support.

The Panthers and their fans weren't invited to the proverbial party, so they started their own. And that was the party everyone wished they were at.

Thanksgiving Day in Dallas took things to another level. Two pick-sixes in the first half paved the way for a beat down against "America's Team" with everyone watching.

The Panthers looked like an overwhelmingly powerful wave that was getting bigger and bigger each week. Casual fans were swept up for the ride, opponents were swallowed up by it.

After a comeback win over the Saints and a shutout against the Falcons, Carolina was 13-0. It took over three months of undefeated football, but finally, everyone started coming to the realization that the Panthers were pretty doggone good.

A 35-7 lead withered away against the Giants in Week 15, but Newton led a winning drive in the final minute to escape with victory.

An out of control Odell Beckham, Jr. and "batgate" dominated the headlines after that victory, and the Panthers weren't themselves in Week 16 at Atlanta. The tide was momentarily stemmed as they suffered their first defeat.

But a 38-10 victory over Tampa Bay in the regular season finale restored the scintillating swagger, and the 15-1 Panthers were the NFC's No.1 seed for the first time.

That Seahawks team that wasn't highly thought of in Week 6? They were on their way to Charlotte for the Divisional Round, gearing up for another Super Bowl run. In the blink of an eye it was 31-0 at halftime – a more impressive half of football would be nearly impossible to find.

After fighting off a desperate Seattle rally, the explosive Cardinals were up next, traveling to Charlotte for the first NFC Championship ever hosted by the Panthers.

It was 34-7 after three quarters. When Kuechly returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 49-15 late in the fourth quarter, Bank of America Stadium exploded in a combination of sheer joy and utter amazement.