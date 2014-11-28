Remmers to start at right tackle

CHARLOTTE – Mike Remmers will make his first career start at right tackle in just his second career game when the Panthers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Nate Chandler started the previous 11 games at right tackle, but he was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury.

"(Remmers) has done a really nice job," head coach Ron Rivera said. "We've watched him the last few weeks with interest because of the situation we've had. We've been looking for the right opportunity.

"Hopefully, he can get in there and do the things he's been coached to do."

Remmers spent four weeks with Minnesota late in the 2013 season. He attended training camp with the Vikings in 2014 and was waived in the final roster cutdown.

The Panthers signed Remmers off the St. Louis Rams' practice squad on October 28. He has not yet played in a game for Carolina, being inactive for all three games since joining the team. Remmers' lone game action came in Week 7 of the 2013 season when he was with the San Diego Chargers.

"I'm going to do the absolute best I can," Remmers said. "I'm very thankful to be getting an opportunity to show everyone what I can do. I'll do everything I possibly can to help the team."

Guard Amini Silatolu was another candidate to start at right tackle, but he missed practice on Thursday and Friday with swelling in his knee and is doubtful.

"He was pretty sore. He really struggled," Rivera said. "A lot of concern right now."

Additionally, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (ankle) is doubtful and defensive end Charles Johnson (illness) is questionable. Rivera is hopeful Johnson, who did not practice on Thursday or Friday, will play.