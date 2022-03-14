Reports: Panthers targeting guard Austin Corbett

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers may be getting closer to an offensive line upgrade they needed.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are nearing an agreement with free agent guard Austin Corbett. No deals can be finalized until the new league year starts on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Corbett is coming off a Super Bowl run with the Rams, and adds another ascending lineman to a young group.

The former Browns second-round pick (33rd overall) has 41 career starts, and started all 17 games last year for the Rams.