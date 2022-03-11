Offensive line fix may not mean many new names

Mar 11, 2022 at 01:56 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

CHARLOTTE — For months, the Panthers have readily admitted what one of their biggest offseason priorities would be.

Next week, they get to start acting on it.

The Panthers look ahead to the start of free agency with a clear need to improve the offensive line, and a few avenues to pursue which could get them there. But it's likely to be more a more surgical approach than a total revamp.

Part of that will be developing some existing young options under a coach with a reputation for making players better. But part of that's going to be bringing in some help, even if it's not the kind of bulk purchases some might expect.

When you're dealing with offensive linemen, part of the problem is perception. Casual fans are mostly aware of the names of the very top linemen in the league, the kind of guys who seldom become available. This year, there are some brand-name players actually on the market, but as we explained earlier this week, the Panthers aren't poised to make a splash for an established left tackle like Terron Armstead or a Pro Bowl regular like guard Brandon Scherff.

But the Panthers don't need names, they need a couple of parts to build with. And armed with the sixth pick in a draft deep in tackles, there's a chance to create a significant improvement without blowing the budget on one guy in March.

The sixth overall pick offers a chance to find a long-term answer at left tackle. Even if Evan Neal and Ickey Ekwonu go in the top five, there's a group of guys including Charles Cross, Trevor Penning, and a few others who could give the Panthers hope at a position they haven't had since Jordan Gross retired.

That's a more cost-effective approach than finding a solution in free agency.

While Armstead is one of the top tackles in the game, he could also command $20 million a year on a long-term deal. That would chew up the bulk of the room created by a couple of restructured contracts over the last week. But the guard market is particularly deep, and full of players who would be of immediate help. Scherff played under the franchise tag in Washington the last two seasons, and will be looking for top-of-the-market money. And he'll deserve it. There are plenty of options beyond him, though.

Players such as Laken Tomlinson and James Daniels (unknown to many fans, but known commodities in the league) would provide immediate upgrades, but both could be costly. Austin Corbett just won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams, and the former second-round pick is still just 26, which would make him an intriguing fit on multiple levels. Some older options, including Rodger Saffold and former Panther Andrew Norwell, are also more than serviceable.

And someone from that group, or an equivalent, arriving in free agency is a reasonable expectation.

If the Panthers are able to find a better-than-capable starting guard in free agency, and head into a tackle-heavy draft with a top-10 pick, then things begin to look a lot more stable up front without the kind of drastic overhaul some might expect.

They know they have an answer at right tackle in Taylor Moton﻿. Pat Elflein played better at center than he did at guard early last year, and has the kind of toughness and experience in the middle a developing team needs.

There's also a clump of young players who got varying degrees of time last year who offer some promise.

First among those is Brady Christensen﻿, who could play left tackle. But if they find one of those in the draft, Christensen would likely slide inside to guard. Regardless, they view him as a starter.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule admitted at the Combine that he was torn about how Christensen was used last year. He started six games, bouncing from side to side and from tackle to guard and back, before settling in at left tackle late.

"I may well should have stepped up say, ''Hey, let's play him earlier,'" Rhule said. "But I do think playing him slow allowed him to play really well at the end of the year. And so there was some benefit to it. But you know, in some ways, I wonder if we should have done it better."

Rhule also said the offense under new coordinator Ben McAdoo would be a little more physical up front, with more "downhill" running. That suits larger players such as Deonte Brown (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) and Michael Jordan (6-foot-6, 315 pounds), the kind of young players new line coach James Campen has had success grooming in the past. His lines in Green Bay seldom featured first-round picks (and it's obviously easier when you have a star quarterback), but he developed a number of mid-round picks into solid starters, if not stars.

That can't be the only method, however. They need to find at least a couple of upgrades in free agency and the draft.

Regardless of what happens at any other position, that's what the Panthers need to accomplish. And even though they'll likely be active next week in terms of gauging the market, they don't have to make the biggest splash to make a significant improvement.

Best of the offensive line workouts at the 2022 NFL Combine

View photos of offensive line prospects going through drills at the 2022 NFL Combine.

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) warms up during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) warms up during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (46) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (46) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries (01) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries (01) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (30) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (30) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (22) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (22) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (53) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (53) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

San Diego State offensive lineman Zach Thomas (52) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
San Diego State offensive lineman Zach Thomas (52) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (08) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (08) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (38) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (38) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (29) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (29) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham (07) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham (07) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

An offensive line prospect runs during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
An offensive line prospect runs during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

NFL Network's Stacey Dales and North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
NFL Network's Stacey Dales and North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (19) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (19) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (35) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (35) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (53) is measured during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (53) is measured during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Arizona State offensive lineman Dohnovan West (58) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Arizona State offensive lineman Dohnovan West (58) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) gets ready to start drills at the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) gets ready to start drills at the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Louisiana St offensive lineman Ed Ingram (21) and LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) pose for a photo during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Louisiana St offensive lineman Ed Ingram (21) and LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) pose for a photo during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko (55) participates in a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko (55) participates in a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (47) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (47) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham (07) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham (07) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (53) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (53) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (24) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (24) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (08) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (08) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul (37) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul (37) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (38) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (38) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Max Mitchell (33) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Max Mitchell (33) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford (04) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford (04) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Arizona State offensive lineman Dohnovan West (58) sprints forward during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Arizona State offensive lineman Dohnovan West (58) sprints forward during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

0Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (28) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
0Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (28) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner (16) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner (16) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries (01) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries (01) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) blocks during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (24) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (24) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham (36) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham (36) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Washington offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg (57) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Washington offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg (57) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (28) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (28) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ohio State offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere (39) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Ohio State offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere (39) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (48) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (48) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (29) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (29) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (22) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (22) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Tennessee-Chatt offensive lineman Cole Strange (49) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Tennessee-Chatt offensive lineman Cole Strange (49) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Denver Broncos scout She Woon Jo speaks to running back prospects during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Denver Broncos scout She Woon Jo speaks to running back prospects during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) has his measurements taken during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) has his measurements taken during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Culver-Stockton offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich (44) jumps in the vertical jump test during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Culver-Stockton offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich (44) jumps in the vertical jump test during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (30) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (30) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson (54) participates in a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson (54) participates in a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (24) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (24) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (35) takes a moment between drills during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (35) takes a moment between drills during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (20) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (20) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) drives forward during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) drives forward during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (20) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (20) drives down field during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (29) drives down field during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (29) drives down field during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

An offensive line prospect runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
An offensive line prospect runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (30) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (30) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (14) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (14) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (47) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (47) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries (01) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries (01) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (18) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (18) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) takes a moment between drills during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) takes a moment between drills during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (19) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (19) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (14) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (14) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (22) listens to directions from coaches during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (22) listens to directions from coaches during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (08) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (08) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

TCU offensive lineman Obinna Eze (13) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
TCU offensive lineman Obinna Eze (13) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (23) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
San Diego State offensive lineman Bill Dunkle (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (10) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (10) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (09) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

San Diego State offensive lineman Zach Thomas (52) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
San Diego State offensive lineman Zach Thomas (52) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) looks on during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) warms up during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Southern A&M offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (05) warms up during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (51) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (51) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (06) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Offensive line prospects look on as measurements are taken during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Offensive line prospects look on as measurements are taken during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) listens to directions from coaches during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) listens to directions from coaches during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford (04) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford (04) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Louisiana St offensive lineman Ed Ingram (21) poses for s photo during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Louisiana St offensive lineman Ed Ingram (21) poses for s photo during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (18) warms up during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (18) warms up during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (51) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (51) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Tennessee-Chatt offensive lineman Cole Strange (49) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Tennessee-Chatt offensive lineman Cole Strange (49) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford (04) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford (04) shuffles during a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (20) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
LSU offensive lineman Chasen Hines (20) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (47) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (47) runs a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (25) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (25) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (25) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (25) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson (54) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
North Dakota St offensive lineman Cordell Volson (54) broad jumps during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Arizona State offensive lineman Dohnovan West (58) participates in a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Arizona State offensive lineman Dohnovan West (58) participates in a drill during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham (07) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham (07) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
