Ask The Old Guy: The market is not cornered

----------------------------------------------------------

From what I've read, this appears to be a very deep draft class this year. Given trade talk seems to be heating up with the new league year right around the corner, do you think Carolina ultimately ends up with more than one pick in the top 100? — Donovan, East Bend, NC

Long-Winded Donovan is back, everybody, and he's downright succinct today.

That would certainly be the goal, and it won't be for lack of trying, or at least curiosity.

Having a gulf between their own first-rounder (sixth overall) and the Rams' fourth-rounder (which could be in the mid-130s after compensatory picks are awarded) is less than ideal.

General manager Scott Fitterer has made no secret of wanting more picks, and there are a few ways to do so, some more desirable than others.

Trading back in the draft is the easiest way to do that, but I'd only consider that if the top three left tackles are off the board. In my opinion, if you have a chance to draft Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu, or Charles Cross, you don't overthink it, and you just do it. Fix what you can fix, and the chance at a long-term left tackle (and around here lately, that means longer than one season) is too valuable to ignore.

If they're all gone — and that's possible — you would then see what you could get. But it might be harder unless there's some perceived competition for a quarterback (or a pass-rusher or a corner). To trade back, you have to find someone to trade up.

They could deal future picks for stuff this year, but they'd rather not do that, because then you get into a chasing-your-bets situation (Jeff Otah begat Everette Brown begat Armanti Edwards), and that's not ideal either.

The easiest way to do it is to deal existing players. Depending on who it is, you almost have to listen. They get a lot of calls. Some more serious than others. At this point, it's mostly talk. Until someone says, "I'll give you (a specific and tangible thing) for __," it's too soon to go overboard. And in Indy, most conversations never get to that point.