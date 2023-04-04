"Revitalized" Hayden Hurst ready to bring veteran presence to young offense

"You do a lot of soul searching; you try to figure out, 'Am I the problem in this situation? Is it me? Is it my skill set?' It's really just all about opportunity. I was given that last year in Cincinnati, and it kind of revitalized me and helped me learn who I am. So that's what I'm going to bring here to Carolina."

Hurst's poise and experience in high-stakes matchups are two of the reasons the Panthers pursued him. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said he expects Hurst to serve as a veteran presence for their rookie quarterback and in a young tight end room. Last year, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, and Stephen Sullivan combined for 50 receptions and 517 yards as a position group. Their three touchdowns were all scored by Tremble, and no tight end eclipsed 200 yards all season. In 2021, the entire position combined for 38 catches for 368 yards and one touchdown, and they had just 27 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. So you have to go back to the days of Greg Olsen to have the kind of production Hurst has provided.

"Veteran leadership, a true pro that's done it from a high-level standpoint, has played in multiple schemes and systems, but also should be in a mentor-type role to a younger tight end room," Brown said of what he sees Hurst bringing to the locker room. "To find ways to maximize those guys' ability from a learning standpoint, but also technique, fundamentals, working with (tight ends coach) John Lilly."

Brown made the point that he views Hurst as a "combo tight end," meaning he can block and create matchup problems, especially on third down.

But he's also excited about what Hurst's presence in the huddle will bring to the offense, especially with a rookie quarterback.