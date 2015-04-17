Richardson joins S.C. Football Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Carolina Panthers Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony Thursday evening.

Richardson, Brian Dawkins, Dan Reeves and Art Shell comprise the third class for the hall, which now boasts 16 members.

Richardson's strong affiliation with the state of South Carolina began in the mid-1950s as a wide receiver at Wofford College in Spartanburg and continues to this day. The Panthers' stadium sits about 12 miles north of the South Carolina border, and Richardson's team heads south of the border every summer for training camp at Wofford.

Richardson, who still holds the school record for career receiving touchdowns with 21, was an Associated Press Little All-America selection as a wide receiver in 1957 and 1958 and team captain in 1958. He played two seasons for the Baltimore Colts and scored a touchdown in their 1959 NFL Championship victory before returning to Spartanburg to launch his highly success business career.