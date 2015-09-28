Rivera Comments on Jared Allen Trade

Sep 28, 2015 at 12:20 PM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

CHARLOTTE – Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday evening on Panther Talk that the Carolina has agreed to a trade for Chicago Bears defensive end Jared Allen, pending a physical.

On how the trade came about: "This morning some things came up in conversation, and then the opportunity was there. Talking with (general manager) Dave (Gettleman) and (assistant general manager) Brandon Beane, we just tried to figure it out. Then we got (director of team administration) Rob Rogers involved, our 'capologist' guy. They just went to work, and some things fell into place nicely."

On details to still be worked out: "I've got to make sure everybody understands that this is all pending a physical – that's the most important thing. He'll come in and get his physical."

On what Allen can add to the Panthers: "He's a pass rushing specialist – that's what he does – and he plays the run very well. He's a physical guy. He's got good size, good hand strength. He rushes with violence. He doesn't just sit there and work one way or the other – he's got counter moves. We watched a lot of tape on him today just to make sure that this could potentially be a fit for us."

On how quickly Allen can transition to the Panthers' defense: It will be a lot shorter (compared to wide receiver Kevin Norwood's transition to the offense). In fact, probably the only other position that is quicker as far as transition is offensive lineman. Offensive linemen really adapt very quickly. Defensive linemen are next, because for the most part defensive linemen just go in one direction, and that's upfield.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising