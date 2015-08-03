Rivera returns after two-day absence

Aug 03, 2015 at 06:54 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After two days away to spend time with his family and attend his older brother's funeral, head coach Ron Rivera returned to the practice fields at Wofford College on Monday.

Rivera actually re-joined the team in Spartanburg last night and was happy to get back to work.

"It was good," Rivera said. "I got back yesterday and was able to make the team meeting and be in there with the guys. The response I've gotten from the players, the coaches, the organization and Mr. (Jerry) Richardson and the support he gave us has been tremendous. And then the fans – the fans have been tremendous as well. I really do appreciate it. It's tough being in a situation like that. But being able to be there for my parents and the rest of my family was pretty good."

Rivera returned in time for the hottest practice thus far, and several veterans, including center Ryan Kalil, linebacker Thomas Davis, running back Jonathan Stewart, safety Roman Harper, wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery and defensive tackle Dwan Edwards, were given the day off.

Kalil's absence created some shuffling along the offensive line.

"We worked a whole bunch of different guys," Rivera said. "Taking Ryan Kalil out, we wanted to take a real good look at Mike Remmers at center and thought he did a nice job. Amini Silatolu got to play a little with the first bunch at left tackle and thought he did good. Daryl Williams got an opportunity with the first bunch at right tackle (with Remmers playing center), and he struggled early but he settled in and got better and better.

"It's a good group. I think it's going to be one of the more competitive groups that we've had since I've been here."

With Davis watching from the sideline, first-round draft choice Shaq Thompson made the most of an extended opportunity with the first-team defense.

"Shaq understands the game," Rivera said. "I really like his athleticism. It really shows. He's got to continue to show that progress and just keep working hard. He did a really nice job."

The second consecutive day in pads was a productive one for the Panthers, but Rivera was very cognizant of the heat – trainers told him the heat index was 109 – and he adjusted practice accordingly.

"I got a little concerned at the end of practice," Rivera said. "We cut a couple things out just because it got warm. It got tough. This was their fourth practice in a row. We were just being careful."

The head coach hopes his players make the most of their day off Tuesday before they resume practice Wednesday.

"After four days of good work it will be a plus for our guys to get off their feet," Rivera said. "Hopefully they will rest, they will rehydrate and replenish by eating and drinking properly."

Training Camp Practice: Day 4

View the top photos from the fourth practice of training camp at Wofford College.

Head Coach Ron Rivera
1 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson and TE Scott Simonson
2 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera and Asst. Head Coach Steve Wilks
3 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
4 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
5 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin and WR Devin Funchess
6 / 50
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
7 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Paul Browning
8 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
9 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Davonte Wallace and DE Kony Ealy
10 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy and T Michael Oher
11 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
12 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
13 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
14 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher and S Colin Jones
15 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs and LB Kevin Reddick
16 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher and WR Paul Browning
17 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Jason Trusnik and LB A.J. Klein
18 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison and TE Jamie Childers
19 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Rakim Cox and DE Wes Horton
20 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Kevin Reddick and LB Ben Jacobs
21 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Davonte Wallace
22 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
23 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston and LB Brian Blechen
24 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
25 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
26 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
27 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Marcus Ball, RB Brandon Wegher and S Colin Jones
28 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison and T Tony Hills
29 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
30 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Avius Capers
31 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
32 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole and Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington
33 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
34 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
35 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
36 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Marcus Lucas and TE Jamie Childers
37 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston and WR Kelvin Benjamin
38 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
39 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and TE Greg Olsen
40 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and RB Fozzy Whittaker
41 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A. J. Klein, RB Fozzy Whittaker and LB Luke Kuechly
42 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Colin Jones
43 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jordan Todman
44 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Carrington Byndom and WR Brenton Bersin
45 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Jason Trusnik and QB Derek Anderson
46 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin and CB Teddy Williams
47 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jordan Todman and S Robert Lester
48 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
49 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
50 / 50
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising