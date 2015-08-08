Rookie Roundup

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Head coach Ron Rivera said wide receiver Devin Funchess is "showing improvement every day, but there is a long way to go." The second-round pick is starting to make more plays during team periods, but the coaches want to see him use his size to his advantage more often. Defensive backs are more physical at the line of scrimmage in the NFL, and it's a challenge Funchess must overcome to make more plays down the field.