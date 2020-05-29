Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina and Carolina Panthers announce multi-year integrated partnership

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina and the Carolina Panthers today announced a multi-year marketing partnership, generously underwritten by Transportation Insight, North America's leading supply chain management firm based in Hickory, N.C.

As part of the agreement, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina become the presenting sponsor of the Carolina Panthers Kids Club. The Boys & Girls Clubs also receive promotional opportunities around the team's Keep Pounding Day, Football 101 event, and Play 60 Combine at Romare Bearden Park, among other promotional, experiential and hospitality, and fundraising opportunities.

"The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs cannot thank Transportation Insight enough for making this partnership a reality," said Wesley Sharpe, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina. "The awareness that the Carolina Panthers can help bring our programs is unmatched, and the workforce development program will really benefit our club members. We believe when young people have access to quality opportunities that support workforce readiness, they are well-positioned for Great Futures."

In addition, the partnership creates a workforce development program for the club's children and youth. Prior to Panthers preseason and regular season home games, club members will tour Bank of America Stadium to learn about jobs from the box office to concessions to sports medicine and more. After the tour, club members will head to their seats to see the Panthers in action on the field.

"Underwriting this partnership was the right thing to do because the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of North and South Carolina helps so many underserved kids and their families in so many ways," said Paul Thompson, Founder and Chairman of Transportation Insight. "This is going to bring so much more attention to the valuable work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do, and the workforce development program has such a wide scope to reach so many young people. I look forward to watching the program unfold over the next few years.

The partnership supports the workforce development strategy of the Boys & Girls Clubs, which gives children a chance to explore careers, develops essential life skills, and provides opportunities to learn and demonstrate job skills in a real-world work experience.

"The Carolina Panthers are pleased to team with Transportation Insight and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina for this unique partnership," said Paul McGoohan, Vice President of Corporate Development for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Our strategic partnership platforms will help highlight the important work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do throughout the Carolinas."