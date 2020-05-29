Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina and Carolina Panthers announce multi-year integrated partnership

May 29, 2020 at 09:45 AM

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina and the Carolina Panthers today announced a multi-year marketing partnership, generously underwritten by Transportation Insight, North America's leading supply chain management firm based in Hickory, N.C.

As part of the agreement, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina become the presenting sponsor of the Carolina Panthers Kids Club. The Boys & Girls Clubs also receive promotional opportunities around the team's Keep Pounding Day, Football 101 event, and Play 60 Combine at Romare Bearden Park, among other promotional, experiential and hospitality, and fundraising opportunities.

"The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs cannot thank Transportation Insight enough for making this partnership a reality," said Wesley Sharpe, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina. "The awareness that the Carolina Panthers can help bring our programs is unmatched, and the workforce development program will really benefit our club members. We believe when young people have access to quality opportunities that support workforce readiness, they are well-positioned for Great Futures."

In addition, the partnership creates a workforce development program for the club's children and youth. Prior to Panthers preseason and regular season home games, club members will tour Bank of America Stadium to learn about jobs from the box office to concessions to sports medicine and more. After the tour, club members will head to their seats to see the Panthers in action on the field.

"Underwriting this partnership was the right thing to do because the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of North and South Carolina helps so many underserved kids and their families in so many ways," said Paul Thompson, Founder and Chairman of Transportation Insight. "This is going to bring so much more attention to the valuable work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do, and the workforce development program has such a wide scope to reach so many young people. I look forward to watching the program unfold over the next few years.

The partnership supports the workforce development strategy of the Boys & Girls Clubs, which gives children a chance to explore careers, develops essential life skills, and provides opportunities to learn and demonstrate job skills in a real-world work experience.

"The Carolina Panthers are pleased to team with Transportation Insight and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina for this unique partnership," said Paul McGoohan, Vice President of Corporate Development for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Our strategic partnership platforms will help highlight the important work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do throughout the Carolinas."

To learn more about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolinas, visit https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/programs/boys-and-girls-clubs/.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Jaycee Horn's injury frustrating for him, and teammates

A hamstring injury knocked the cornerback out in the first half, plus more on an unusual penalty, and a generally solid day from a new-look defense.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop season opener to Atlanta

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' season opener against the Falcons. 
news

Bryce Young leads with accountability after season-opening loss to Atlanta

The Panthers' rookie quarterback threw two interceptions in his NFL debut, and he took full responsibility for those miscues after the loss. 
news

Brian Burns separates business and football

The Panthers pass-rusher had a solid opener after an emotional week, and said he planned to continue to play with or without a new deal.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 24-10 in Atlanta

Bryce Young threw two interceptions, and the Falcons scored 17 points off Carolina turnovers, which was the difference in the regular season opener.
news

Inactives: DJ Chark out for the Panthers in opener

The Panthers only had to make four players inactive for today's Week 1 matchup against the Falcons.
news

Five things to watch at Atlanta: Bryce Young starts in NFC South road opener

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the sesaon. 
news

Eight months in: Austin Corbett is getting closer

The Panthers right guard continues to do more and more, as he's doing football drills again as he comes back from last season's torn ACL.
news

Panthers add Chandler Wooten to active roster

The linebacker was brought up from the practice squad, giving them 52 players on the 53-man roster.
news

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Receiver watch

There was good news for some Panthers receivers following Friday's practice. 
news

Are you ready for more Luke Kuechly?

After working seven games as a broadcasting rookie with the Panthers Radio Network last season, he'll call 13 games this year, including eight alongside Jake Delhomme.
news

Getting used to a new look

New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is asking some new things of his secondary, but they think it plays to the strengths of the players they have on hand.
Advertising