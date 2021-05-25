 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Sam Darnold's working from the ground up

May 25, 2021 at 05:05 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Sam Darnold
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — From a moving-to-a-new-place standpoint, Sam Darnold called joining the Panthers "a seamless transition."

That confirms what everyone says about the new quarterback's easygoing nature, because there are definitely a few seams.

While he's enjoying getting to know his new place in the world, he's doing it from a different point of view, and a different elevation. He joked Tuesday that because of COVID-19-related production delays, a lot of his furniture hasn't made it here yet, which means he's sort of living like a college student.

"Yeah, my bed's still on the ground, which is great," he said with a laugh. "So that's been awesome, and I have half a couch right now.

"We're working on it, but there's no rush right now."

Without a proper bed or the other half of his sectional couch, Darnold is free to spend his free time in his new apartment learning a new system, with new expectations.

Gone are the days when he was drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft to be the savior of the New York Jets.

Here, they want him to be part of a greater whole, to fit in, to play comfortably and without the pressure that comes with being such a focal point.

And that sounds fine to him.

"It depends on how you see it," Darnold said of the difference in pressure here in the second act of his professional career. "I've always had high expectations for myself, first and foremost. Expectations outside of that, to be honest, besides my teammates and my coaches, it doesn't mean a whole lot.

"I think for me, it's about what we expect as a team, what we expect to win, and for me, it's about completing the ball and getting the team down the field and scoring touchdowns. That's all I care about. As long as we do that and I do my job, we're all good."

The Panthers believe that Darnold can be a fit for them for a number of reasons, beginning with the fact he's still just 23 and has time to grow into the job.

He's mentioned in the past some similarities to the offense he ran his rookie year in New York, but this offseason has been about starting from scratch.

"He's so young in what we ask him to do," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday. "But he's so young and has a great work ethic. He might have experience, but you don't have experience in what we do. Every bit of experience Sam has, he can draw from it, but he's done a great job with us saying 'Hey what's the cadence, how do you want me to drop,' and those things. That's good. That allows us to develop him really from the ground up.

"He's a great guy great arm talent. Very likable, and he works hard. He wants to be good. He doesn't want to not have a good rep. Everything we heard about him is what we're seeing."

The same is true for Darnold. The things he heard about coming to Carolina — namely having more skill position talent around him — is evident. He had the chance to work out with running back Christian McCaffrey before he arrived for the offseason program, and you can tell he enjoys it.

Darnold had a bit of time with late-stage Le'Veon Bell in New York, and sees a younger version of that kind of dual-threat back in his new teammate.

"Christian, he's different," Darnold said. "He can do some freaky things on the field, and he's fast, he can run routes."

And that all helps.

But so much of what the Panthers are building depends on Darnold being a better version than he was in New York, where he threw to the other team too often (39 interceptions in three seasons), and wasn't able to lift that franchise up. That's why they were willing to trade him and cast their lot with a new rookie quarterback savior (Zach Wilson) this year.

So now, he's learning this system, spending time with offensive coordinator Joe Brady going over the things he likes and the things he's less comfortable with. The arm strength is evident, even in the more relaxed atmosphere of an OTA workout, where the the only real heat comes from the unseasonably high temperatures, and not a pass-rush or the glare of the spotlight.

Rhule mentioned particular football things (such as being ready to move in the pocket) as things they want Darnold to focus on. And the way Darnold sidestepped the first volley of questions about opening against the Jets — "a good opportunity against a good opponent" — proved that his pocket awareness is coming along.

But Rhule likes the small steps Darnold is taking to improve.

"We really don't want him holding the ball and letting it rip," he said. "We want him to play in progression and play in timing.

"That's new to him, but you can see a marked difference from the first day of phase two (of the offseason program) until now, from my perspective."

Darnold appears to relish that kind of daily work. If the job is to fit in, then he's doing that so far. Seamlessly, perhaps.

"For me, it's continue to play my game," Darnold said. "When you get out on the field, you've got to have a flow.

"You can't be thinking about doing something a different way. I've got to play my style of ball. That's why they brought me here, play my style of ball and make plays the way I do."

If it works, perhaps they can all get up to the level (in the standings and off the floor of their apartments) they imagined they'd be.

📸 Tuesday OTA practice photos

View photos from Tuesday's practice at Carolina's OTAs in Charlotte, N.C.

E_MK3_8182
1 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_7978
2 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_7993
3 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8003
4 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8130
5 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8135 (1)
6 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8152_1
7 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8200
8 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8208
9 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8226
10 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8307
11 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8325
12 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8359
13 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8389
14 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8451
15 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8464
16 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8512
17 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8531
18 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8545
19 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8576
20 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8580
21 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8598
22 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8662
23 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8674
24 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8738
25 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8816
26 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8831
27 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8855
28 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_8979
29 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_9057
30 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_9076
31 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_9211
32 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII2710
33 / 47
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2801
34 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII2819
35 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII2988
36 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3259
37 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3264
38 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3369
39 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3413
40 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3519
41 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3614
42 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3658
43 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3666
44 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3881
45 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII4122
46 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII4166
47 / 47
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft wrapup: Panthers add verstaility, competition to roster

After a hectic first two days, the Panthers settled in Saturday with four more picks, and now have a more complete picture of the roster.
news

Michael Barrett brings a chip on his shoulder and versatile experience as the Panthers 240th pick

Providing some depth at outside linebacker, the Panthers added Michael Barrett to their roster on Saturday.
news

Jaden Crumedy brings maturity and a promise from middle-school to the NFL, as the Panthers 200th overall pick

With the 200th pick in the NFL draft, the Panthers added defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy. 
news

The Panthers select a versatile defensive back, Chau Smith-Wade, at No. 157 overall 

Looking to expand their corner room, the Panthers selected corner Chau Smith-Wade in the fifth-round of the NFL draft.
news

Ja'Tavion Sanders brings a receiver like threat to the Panthers, after drafted at No. 101 overall

As the NFL began Day 3 of the draft, the Panthers got things going, selecting tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders
news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2025

Trades before and during the 2024 NFL Draft changed the Panthers' outlook for 2025. Here's a look at where they stand in terms of picks.
news

As the NFL asks what is the value of a RB, the Panthers answer by drafting Jonathon Brooks

The NFL may be devaluing the running back position. But as the Panthers took the first one off the board this year, the club made their own statement on how important Jonathon Brooks will be in Carolina. 
news

Day 2 draft notebook: Filling in 2025 draft was a key

Dan Morgan was excited to add the Rams second-rounder next year, since they didn't have one. Plus more on Saturday's philosophy, and why Jaycee Horn's option was a no-brainer.
news

The Panthers draft "a dawg" Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall 

In the third round of the NFL draft, the Panthers selected inside linebacker Trevin Wallace on Friday night. 
news

The Panthers select Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in 2024 NFL draft

With their second pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Panthers added to the running back room, with the Texas back. 
news

Xavier Legette introduces himself to Panthers as first-round pick: "It hasn't really hit me yet." 

The Panthers 2024 first-round pick, receiver Xavier Legette, arrived in Charlotte to fanfare, introductions and a dream that doesn't yet seem real.
news

Hall of Honor wideout Muhsin Muhammad to announce second round pick

Muhammad, a Michigan native and former Panthers second-rounder, will be back in his old stomping grounds to announce the 39th overall pick tonight.
Advertising