Sam Franklin becoming "unheralded hero" of special teams

Franklin has taken the lead in the internal point system from Hekker lately, with three straight weeks of 20-point-plus games (the scoring system is complicated, but a 20 is extremely rare). The leaderboard is posted outside the Panthers' locker room, and Tabor said the placement is intentional to keep the competition flowing.

"I don't like losing nothing," Franklin said with a grin. "I like to make sure that if I'm going to lead by example, I'm going to lead by example. … I make it a challenge to people like I'm going to win."

Franklin's competitive mentality has helped set him up for the professional career he came to the Panthers to have, and Hekker, an 11-year veteran, sees his potential.

"A lot of people just see the NFL as a league of stars – the star quarterbacks, guys that get sacks, get interceptions," Hekker said. "But really, there are a lot of guys that earn a lot of respect around the league for playing on special teams. There are guys that have made multi-decade-plus careers out of just playing special teams and being positionless in that regard. Sam has that skillset and ability."

Franklin hears the Pro Bowl hype from his teammates, and he smiles when they call him out for good plays in the locker room.

He didn't necessarily come into the NFL dreaming to be a gunner extraordinaire or special teams maestro, but that is what his teammates see him becoming at Carolina.

And it has earned Franklin respect, playing time, and a new perspective on the game.

"I know my teammates trust me, and they're putting a lot of trust in me, so I want to make sure I win my reps," Franklin said. "I know they're out there trying to win their reps, trying to help us win. So I just want to do my best part to help the team win.

"Getting to the league, you see special teams really play a big role. My rookie year, I noticed blocked punts would change the game, big tackles inside the 10 – that's bad field position. I started noticing, 'Oh, this is really part of the sport. If I can excel at this, I can add some time to my career.'"