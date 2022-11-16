Jeremy Chinn's status "a work in progress"

— With PJ Walker out with a high ankle sprain, Sam Darnold is closer to getting back on the field. He'll back up quarterback Baker Mayfield this week, and said he finally feels confident enough in his ankle after an extended absence from his own high ankle sprain in the preseason.

"I feel really good right now. Obviously still have to do the right things to make sure it stays healthy, but feel really good right now," Darnold said. "I ran around a little bit on Thursday night before the game. Felt really good then. I think that was when I was like, OK, I should be good by this next week. Sure enough, today, it felt really good."

Wilks said he'd like to get Darnold "some opportunities" since he hasn't played in a regular-season game since January.

"Well, I think it's just trying to pick and choose the flow of the game," Wilks said. "Something that I mentioned to those guys the other day with Baker, if it happens, just giving him warning that I'm not pulling you. I just want to be able to get Sam some opportunities. Because the first time that he goes in there (potentially to start), I don't want it to be the first time. I want to be able to get him acclimated a little bit to the speed of the game."

But Wilks also made it clear his main focus was on the result.