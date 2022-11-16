Jeremy Chinn's status "a work in progress"

Nov 16, 2022 at 06:20 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jeremy Chinn

CHARLOTTE — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks knows he's a little short-handed in the secondary this week, but he wasn't sure on Wednesday if he was going to have safety Jeremy Chinn back on the field this week.

Chinn has practiced twice since being designated to return from injured reserve last week. He missed six weeks with a hamstring strain suffered against the Cardinals in Week 4.

"I'm hoping. It's still a work in progress right now," Wilks said. "I thought he did some good things today with limited reps. We've still got to see how he recovers each and every day from the standpoint of the soreness and does he have any kind of relapse."

The Panthers could definitely use him, as the two safeties who started in his absence (Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield) were out of practice Wednesday. Coupled with the season-ending Achilles tear suffered by cornerback Donte Jackson last week, they're running short in the secondary.

Chinn said he felt "great" after practice but quickly added: "Everything else is above me."

Wilks alluded to the possibility of using practice squad cornerback T.J. Carrie, who was just signed yesterday to help cover some of the gaps.

"Smart player," Wilks said of Carrie, whom he coached in Cleveland in 2019. "Can play inside as well as outside. Feel like he can pick things up quickly if we need him this week."

— With PJ Walker out with a high ankle sprain, Sam Darnold is closer to getting back on the field. He'll back up quarterback Baker Mayfield this week, and said he finally feels confident enough in his ankle after an extended absence from his own high ankle sprain in the preseason.

"I feel really good right now. Obviously still have to do the right things to make sure it stays healthy, but feel really good right now," Darnold said. "I ran around a little bit on Thursday night before the game. Felt really good then. I think that was when I was like, OK, I should be good by this next week. Sure enough, today, it felt really good."

Wilks said he'd like to get Darnold "some opportunities" since he hasn't played in a regular-season game since January.

"Well, I think it's just trying to pick and choose the flow of the game," Wilks said. "Something that I mentioned to those guys the other day with Baker, if it happens, just giving him warning that I'm not pulling you. I just want to be able to get Sam some opportunities. Because the first time that he goes in there (potentially to start), I don't want it to be the first time. I want to be able to get him acclimated a little bit to the speed of the game."

But Wilks also made it clear his main focus was on the result.

"I'm interested in winning the game," he said. "Whatever it takes to win the game. It's not pay $250, and you get to play. We'll see exactly how it goes this week."

— Wilks has a unique perspective on this week's quarterback depth charts.

When he was the coach of the Cardinals in 2018, they were in the market for a quarterback in the draft.

They watched Mayfield go first overall to the Browns, Darnold third overall to the Jets, and then Josh Allen seventh to the Bills. They eventually chose Josh Rosen with the 10th pick, and the Ravens took Lamar Jackson 32nd.

Wilks isn't big into comparisons ever, and laughed when asked where he had Jackson stacked among those players.

"I can't even recall where we had him ranked," Wilks said. "If I did, I probably wouldn't tell you."

Week 11 | Wednesday practice photos | 11/16

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers get ready to travel to Baltimore in Week 11.

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
1 / 71

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
2 / 71

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
3 / 71

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
4 / 71

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
5 / 71

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
6 / 71

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
7 / 71

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
8 / 71

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
9 / 71

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
10 / 71

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby
11 / 71

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

S - 42 - Sam Franklin
12 / 71

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
13 / 71

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
14 / 71

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
15 / 71

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
16 / 71

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
17 / 71

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
18 / 71

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
19 / 71

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
20 / 71

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
21 / 71

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
22 / 71

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten
23 / 71

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
24 / 71

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
25 / 71

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
26 / 71

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
27 / 71

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

221116 WK 11 Practice 1-138
28 / 71
221116 WK 11 Practice 1-139
29 / 71
K - 10 - Johnny Hekker
30 / 71

K - 10 - Johnny Hekker

G - 73 - Mike Jordan T - 72 - Taylor Moton T - 74 - Larnel Coleman
31 / 71

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

G - 73 - Mike Jordan
32 / 71

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
33 / 71

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

G - 63 - Austin Corbett G - 64 - Cade Mays
34 / 71

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

G - 64 - Cade Mays

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
35 / 71

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

T - 72 - Taylor Moton T - 75 - Cameron Erving
36 / 71

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
37 / 71

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
38 / 71

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
39 / 71

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

221116 WK 11 Practice 1-114
40 / 71
221116 WK 11 Practice 1-115
41 / 71
221116 WK 11 Practice 1-117
42 / 71
CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
43 / 71

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
44 / 71

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
45 / 71

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

S - 25 - Xavier Woods WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr. WR - 12 - Shi Smith
46 / 71

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
47 / 71

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
48 / 71

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
49 / 71

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
50 / 71

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
51 / 71

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - D'Eriq King
52 / 71

QB - D'Eriq King

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
53 / 71

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

221116 WK 11 Practice 1-078
54 / 71
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
55 / 71

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
56 / 71

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - D'Eriq King
57 / 71

QB - D'Eriq King

QB - D'Eriq King
58 / 71

QB - D'Eriq King

221116 WK 11 Practice 1-077
59 / 71
TE - 53 - Brian Burns
60 / 71

TE - 53 - Brian Burns

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
61 / 71

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
62 / 71

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
63 / 71

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
64 / 71

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
65 / 71

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
66 / 71

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

TE - 53 - Brian Burns DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
67 / 71

TE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
68 / 71

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
69 / 71

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
70 / 71

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins WR - 12 - Shi Smith WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
71 / 71

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield has one goal in second stint: "Win"

Now that he's back in the starting role, Mayfield said his focus is solely on the task at hand — no ifs, ands, or (head)butts about it.

news

Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Myles Hartsfield out

The versatile defensive back was held out Wednesday because of an ankle injury, and without him, the secondary picture is a muddled one for the Panthers.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Baltimore in Week 11

The Panthers game against the Ravens will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.

news

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens

Carolina looks to continue its momentum with a tough matchup in Baltimore.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Everything old is new again

With Baker Mayfield back at quarterback, the Panthers have plenty of new questions. And so do a lot of fans, about all kinds of stuff this week.

news

My View: Under the lights on Thursday night

Chanelle Smith-Walker details organizing a team of photographers for primetime football.

news

Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens

The Panthers travel to face Lamar Jackson and Baltimore in Week 11, following the Ravens' bye week.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 11 at Ravens

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 11 against Baltimore.

news

Vote for your favorite Panthers for the Pro Bowl Games

Pro Bowl voting is now open here on Panthers.com.

news

My View: Behind the scenes of the black helmet photoshoot

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker details how the black helmet pictures came together.

news

Baker Mayfield coming back to an offense with "physicality"

The Panthers have a new identity since the last time Mayfield started in Week 5, with a more traditional approach to running the ball and a cohesive offensive line.

Advertising