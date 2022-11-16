Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Myles Hartsfield out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have been patchworking a secondary together for a few weeks, and it got a little more complicated on Wednesday.

The same week they put starting cornerback Donte Jackson on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, versatile defensive back Myles Hartsfield was out with an ankle injury, and was not on the practice field.

Hartsfield has started seven games this year, including the last two as the third-option safety to cover for injuries to Jeremy Chinn and Juston Burris.

He also plays nickel for them (the other five starts came when they opened that way), and if he's unavailable, it changes some of the basic structure of the defense.

Chinn has been designated to return from injured reserve after missing the last six weeks with a hamstring issue, and he hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster yet. Burris had missed the last two games with a concussion but was among a group of players out Wednesday with an illness designation.

That leaves some question marks opposite veteran safety Xavier Woods, and recent practice squad signing T.J. Carrie could factor into the equation as a result. The other available backup safeties are Sam Franklin Jr. and Sean Chandler, and they're primarily special teams players.

The Panthers were also without starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf) and quarterback PJ Walker (ankle) on Wednesday because of injuries. Walker won't play this week, opening the door for Baker Mayfield to return to the starting lineup.

In addition to Burris, linebacker Frankie Luvu and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon were out with an illness.