Scouts Honor: On the Road Again

"Once we set our schedules based on all that, we roll into training camp and talk about where we're all going, where our coverage is heavy and where maybe it's a little light," Gregory said. "So we make sure we have a blanket covered across the country."

By the time they disperse from training camp, it's time to start hitting the road again.

Gregory said a typical week for him and his scouts during a collegiate season begins with flying on Monday, being at a school by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and spending the whole day there – first by watching film, then by doing background work on prospects, then by attending practice – and then heading to the airport to fly to the next school where prospects on their lists await. Then it's rinse and repeat every Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is typically used as a day to fly to the location of a college game they'll watch Saturday.

All the while, Gregory will not only be looking at the top draft prospects but also cross-checking some of the lower-rated players who already have been scouted to one degree or another by one of the staff's other talent evaluators.

"Probably the first month, it's a hard schedule," Gregory said of his own personal grind, which has him on the road up to 70 nights from August through the end of the college bowl season.

"Then from there it's a soft schedule, where I might be getting ready to go somewhere and one of the area scouts will say, 'Don, this guy really is not worth you going in to see, because he's a lower-rated guy – and your time could be better served by going over here instead.' "So if I was going into Arizona and we had eliminated a guy because he wasn't as good as the 53rd player on our roster, then they'll probably call me off. But then they might say, 'But there's a guy over in Utah who is under-graded. He's got some measurable and some things that might fit us.' So I'll make that change in my schedule and go into Utah instead of Arizona."

Learning to catch up on compiling scouting reports while on planes and in hotels during virtually every spare moment is vital, Gregory added.

"You do it at night. You've got the midnight lamps burning, and you're cranking away," Gregory said.

"Any free time you have on the airplane, you're typing your reports -- just to stay up on it, because you can get overwhelmed if you get behind. You're basically typing every waking hour you have just to make sure you stay up on your reports."