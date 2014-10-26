Seahawks 13, Panthers 9

Oct 26, 2014 at 11:52 AM

CHARLOTTE – Sunday's game between the Panthers and Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium played out just as it had the past two seasons. It was another defensive battle that came down to the wire.

"That's been the nature of the games we've played against them three years in a row," head coach Ron Rivera said. "It's been very similar in terms of the score, very similar in the physicality of the game."

And it was a similar outcome, with the Seahawks claiming a 13-9 comeback victory.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson engineered a nine-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with the game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Willson with 47 seconds left.

"The frustrating part is being that close for that long and just allowing it to slip through your hands at the end," quarterback Cam Newton said.

On the game-winning drive, Wilson completed all four of his pass attempts for 53 yards and ran for 21 yards to produce the game's only touchdown.

"The one thing that got us in the end was the quarterback," Rivera said. "He ran a couple of times, and that created some tough problems for us. He scrambled and made plays."

This matchup has been played in Charlotte three consecutive years. Each time, neither team scored 20 points. And each time, Seattle has pulled out a late victory.

"They end up making one more play than us every single time," cornerback Josh Norman said.

The Panthers controlled the first half but had just a 6-3 lead to show for it.

Graham Gano converted a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter. He doubled the lead with a 26-yarder in the second quarter after wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin had a pass go through his hands in the back of the end zone and running back Jonathan Stewart was stuffed for a 7-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 1.

"We just have to block," Rivera said. "We had a chance to score a touchdown by throwing the ball and we have to catch it. That's as basic as it gets."

Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka countered with a 58-yard field goal to cut the lead in half.

The Panthers reached the red zone again on the ensuing possession, but Newton fumbled a zone-read exchange with Stewart at the Seattle 14-yard line and defensive end Cliff Avril recovered for Seattle.

"It was just a miscommunication," Newton said. "We have to be better about that."

Seattle then drove to the Carolina 7-yard line, but on third-and-goal Wilson's pass for running back Marshawn Lynch deflected into the air and was intercepted by Norman in the end zone with 25 seconds left before halftime.

Newton threw an interception of his own early in the third quarter. He tried to flip a pass to tight end Greg Olsen as he was falling down, but it was picked off easily by cornerback Marcus Burley at the Seahawks' 36-yard line.

Seattle turned that miscue into a 29-yard Hauschka field goal to tie the game, but a touchdown was there for taking. A fake handoff and sprint out by Wilson fooled the Carolina defense, leaving tight end Cooper Helfet wide open. But Wilson underthrew the pass, and it fell incomplete.

Seattle missed another opportunity late in the third quarter on third-and-1 from the Panthers' 21-yard line, when Wilson fumbled the snap and defensive end Mario Addison recovered the loose ball for Carolina.

The Panthers produced their biggest play when backed up to their own 7-yard line on third-and-11 midway through the fourth quarter. Two plays after narrowly avoiding a safety, Newton heaved a pass down the middle of the field to Benjamin, who outleaped two defenders for a 51-yard catch.

The drive stalled when defensive tackle Bradon Mebane sacked Newton for a 9-yard loss on second-and-nine, forcing Carolina to play it safe and regain the lead with a 46-yard Gano field goal with 4:37 left in the game.

"We just have to find a way to get into the end zone," left tackle Byron Bell said. "We left too many points out there."

There proved to be far too much time left for Wilson and the Seahawks, who reached the end zone for the game-winning score without ever facing a third down.

"It came down to us defensively," linebacker Thomas Davis said. "No matter how well we played early in the game, when the game was on the line we didn't execute and we didn't get that win for our team."

Seahawks 13, Panthers 9

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gets by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Greg Scruggs (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
1 / 25

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gets by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Greg Scruggs (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) moves as Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) tackles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
2 / 25

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) moves as Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) tackles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is pushed out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
3 / 25

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is pushed out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) celebrates his field goal with Carolina Panthers punter Brad Nortman (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
4 / 25

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) celebrates his field goal with Carolina Panthers punter Brad Nortman (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Kevin Norwood (81) is hit by Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
5 / 25

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Kevin Norwood (81) is hit by Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) is forced out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marcus Burley (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
6 / 25

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) is forced out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marcus Burley (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Chris Ogbonnaya (26) moves past Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 25

Carolina Panthers running back Chris Ogbonnaya (26) moves past Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) prepares to make the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
8 / 25

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) prepares to make the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) works against Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
9 / 25

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) works against Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) moves the ball as Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
10 / 25

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) moves the ball as Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) moves past Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
11 / 25

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) moves past Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
12 / 25

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
13 / 25

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks back to Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
14 / 25

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks back to Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Thomas DeCoud (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
15 / 25

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Thomas DeCoud (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) heads to the turf as Carolina Panthers defensive back Colin Jones (42) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
16 / 25

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) heads to the turf as Carolina Panthers defensive back Colin Jones (42) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) intercepts a ball intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
17 / 25

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) intercepts a ball intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) tires to make the catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
18 / 25

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) tires to make the catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2014 AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs into Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
19 / 25

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs into Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaves the [pocket rapidly under pressure from from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. Newton through an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
20 / 25

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaves the [pocket rapidly under pressure from from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. Newton through an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches play against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 25

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches play against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
22 / 25

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
23 / 25

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) is tackles by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marcus Burley (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 25

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) is tackles by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marcus Burley (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/2014 AP
Carolina Panthers strong safety Tre Boston (33) tries to stop Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) as he makes a touch-down catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
25 / 25

Carolina Panthers strong safety Tre Boston (33) tries to stop Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) as he makes a touch-down catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2014 AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising