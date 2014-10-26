Seahawks 13, Panthers 9

CHARLOTTE – Sunday's game between the Panthers and Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium played out just as it had the past two seasons. It was another defensive battle that came down to the wire.

"That's been the nature of the games we've played against them three years in a row," head coach Ron Rivera said. "It's been very similar in terms of the score, very similar in the physicality of the game."

And it was a similar outcome, with the Seahawks claiming a 13-9 comeback victory.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson engineered a nine-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with the game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Willson with 47 seconds left.

"The frustrating part is being that close for that long and just allowing it to slip through your hands at the end," quarterback Cam Newton said.

On the game-winning drive, Wilson completed all four of his pass attempts for 53 yards and ran for 21 yards to produce the game's only touchdown.

"The one thing that got us in the end was the quarterback," Rivera said. "He ran a couple of times, and that created some tough problems for us. He scrambled and made plays."

This matchup has been played in Charlotte three consecutive years. Each time, neither team scored 20 points. And each time, Seattle has pulled out a late victory.

"They end up making one more play than us every single time," cornerback Josh Norman said.

The Panthers controlled the first half but had just a 6-3 lead to show for it.

Graham Gano converted a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter. He doubled the lead with a 26-yarder in the second quarter after wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin had a pass go through his hands in the back of the end zone and running back Jonathan Stewart was stuffed for a 7-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 1.

"We just have to block," Rivera said. "We had a chance to score a touchdown by throwing the ball and we have to catch it. That's as basic as it gets."

Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka countered with a 58-yard field goal to cut the lead in half.

The Panthers reached the red zone again on the ensuing possession, but Newton fumbled a zone-read exchange with Stewart at the Seattle 14-yard line and defensive end Cliff Avril recovered for Seattle.