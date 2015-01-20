Senior Bowl kicks off draft season

Jan 20, 2015 at 12:00 AM
150120_senior_inside.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. – The first major event of the 2015 NFL Draft season takes place at the Senior Bowl this week.

General manager Dave Gettleman and members of the Panthers college scouting department will observe some of college football's best talent during practices run by the Tennessee Titans coaching staff, who will guide the North team, and the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff, who will lead the South squad.

"Obviously, we have work to do. There's no resting on your laurels. We've got some work to do, and we are going to get it done," Gettleman said. "We are going to continue to build this right, and we will get into the evaluation process."

Carolina has drafted two players who participated in the Senior Bowl during Gettleman's tenure – defensive tackle Kawann Short (second round) and running back Kenjon Barner (sixth round) in 2013.

After taking an early look at the 2015 draft class, Gettleman highlighted several deep position groups.

"We had meetings (with our college scouts) back in December, and it is going to be strong at wide receiver again," Gettleman said. "It looks like it is going to be strong at offensive tackle again. I feel like there is going to be some depth at defensive end and pass rushers – you know how I feel about pass rushers."

Stay logged on to Panthers.com for Senior Bowl coverage throughout the week.

