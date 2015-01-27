Senior offensive assistant Ramsdell retiring

CHARLOTTE – After 19 seasons as an NFL coach and 19 more as a college coach, senior offensive assistant John Ramsdell is retiring.

"I've had the privilege of coaching with John in Carolina and San Diego and have always been impressed with his knowledge for the game and his ability to get the best out of his players," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He has had a wonderful career, and I wish him the best."

Ramsdell joined the Panthers last offseason and helped Carolina rank seventh in the NFL in rushing with 127.3 yards per game. Prior to joining the Panthers, he built a reputation for helping NFL passing games produce big numbers.

Ramsdell was the St. Louis Rams quarterbacks coach when Kurt Warner won MVP in 1999 and 2001, and during his seven seasons as quarterbacks coach for the San Diego Chargers, Philip Rivers earned four Pro Bowl selections.

Ramsdell coached on the college level before jumping to the NFL, spending his final 12 years coaching wide receivers at the University of Oregon before joining the Rams as an offensive assistant in 1995. He coached St. Louis' tight ends and H-backs from 1996-98 before taking over as quarterbacks coach in 1999.

He remained in that role through the 2005 season, except for 2003 when he served as wide receivers coach and helped Torry Holt top the NFL in receptions and receiving yards with career highs of 117 catches and 1,696 yards.

Ramsdell became Chargers quarterbacks coach in 2006 and coached there through the 2012 season before joining the Panthers in 2014.