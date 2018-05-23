Seymour could do more in 2018

CHARLOTTE – Inadvertently, Kevon Seymour was the person who told fellow cornerback Daryl Worley that he had been traded away by the Panthers.

"When I heard it had happened, I called him up," Seymour said. "He didn't even know."

After telling his close friend about the trade, Seymour then paused to think about the message the move sent to him.

"You can be here one day and gone the next," Seymour said. "It's tough to see a brother go, but it's a part of the business."

The business of football continued in the weeks after the trade leading up to the start of organized team activities this week. The Panthers nearly signed free agent corner Bashaud Breeland – the acquisition derailed by a medical concern – and soon after they did sign corner Ross Cockrell. Come the draft, Carolina selected corner Donte Jackson in the second round.

But so far at OTAs, it is Seymour and James Bradberry owning the first-team reps on the outside.

"I'm not really focused on where I stand and paying too much attention to that," Seymour said. "It's just about being consistent and showing that I can do it – just making them believe in me.

"Last year it was a quick transition; this year I've got the whole spring and fall camp to show them that I can be that corner to step up."

When 53-man rosters around the league were finalized on the last Saturday in September, Seymour began preparing for his second season with the Bills. But within a couple of hours, Seymour was traded to the Panthers for wide receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round draft choice.

Eight days later, Seymour was active for the Panthers' opener at the 49ers, though he played just one snap on defense. Bradberry and Worley were the clear starting corners, but Seymour stood at the ready.

"I caught onto everything pretty fast," he said. "In Buffalo, the system was kind of the same, so that gave me an edge, a little bit of a head start. I came over and just did whatever they wanted me to do. One week they'd say, 'Kee, we need you on the inside.' The next week I'd be outside or playing both. I did whatever they needed."