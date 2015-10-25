Short, Allen disruptive forces against Eagles

"I'm just so happy for KK – to have a D-tackle playing at that level," Allen said.

Like just about everyone watching, Allen thought that was his first sack as a Panther. He celebrated with his signature calf-roping dance and a wide smile, but according to the official stats, he hadn't yet registered a sack.

That changed three plays later. On first-and-10 from the 15, Allen powered through left tackle Matt Tobin – playing in place of injured perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters – and dropped Bradford for a 6-yard loss. Then he roped another calf.

"I was able to get some good rushes there at the end of the fourth quarter," Allen said. "I was giving (Tobin) a lot of power and was able to get into him."

Teammates, notably the running backs, loved seeing the veteran finally break out his famed sack dance for the first time since joining the team in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

"I've been waiting to see the lasso," fullback Mike Tolbert said. "I love it. I played in San Diego when he played in Kansas City and I've seen it a lot on the wrong side. Seeing it on my team is definitely a positive."

Allen had a good laugh with teammates in the locker room as they recreated the dance. For the first time in his Panthers career, Allen truly felt like he was a part of the team.

He didn't make the trip to Seattle due to a pinched nerve, thus he missed an emotional comeback win in a hostile environment. But he came through for his teammates Sunday night in Charlotte.

"You want to contribute. You want to feel like you are doing something to help the team win. It felt good to go out there and have a good game," Allen said moments before putting on his cowboy hat and exiting the locker room.