Simonson to active roster; Brockel to IR

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have signed practice squad tight end Scott Simonson to the active roster and placed tight end Richie Brockel on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Simonson played four games for the Oakland Raiders as a rookie in 2014 but did not record any statistics. He impressed during training camp and preseason with the Panthers and spent the first six weeks of the season on the practice squad.

Brockel, a versatile tight end, fullback and special teams contributor, has played in just six games since 2013.