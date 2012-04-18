Small school DBs ready for big-time

"I was mainly a basketball player, and that's one of the reasons I wasn't highly recruited for football out of high school," said Steed, who had a basketball scholarship offer from Virginia Tech. "I didn't even play football my junior year, which is one of the most important years for college recruiting.

"Then I fell in love with football my senior year and haven't looked back since. I always had the talent and playmaking ability. It was just going out there and realizing that I loved it."

Other small school players, like Janoris Jenkins of North Alabama, never truly understood their love of the game until adversity nearly took it away.

Jenkins starred at the University of Florida for three seasons, holding top-10 draft picks A.J. Green and Julio Jones to a total of 76 receiving yards in 2010. In 2011, however, he found himself playing at a Division II school after multiple off-the-field incidents led to his dismissal from the Florida football program.

"Playing in front of 3,500 people after being in the Swamp and playing in front of 95,000 is a big difference," Jenkins said. "It made me appreciate a lot.

"I'm pretty sure it will hurt me. But I'm looking past that, looking forward to moving on and being successful from here on out."

No matter the circumstances that led the likes of Jenkins, Steed and Norman to miss out on the bright lights of big-time college football, they're now focused on not missing out on football's ultimate stage.