Snap Counts: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Buccaneers in Week 17.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|66 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Brady Christensen
|66 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|66 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Taylor Moton
|66 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Sam Darnold
|66 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|66 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|65 (98%)
|1 (3%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|58 (88%)
|Tommy Tremble
|38 (58%)
|16 (52%)
|Ian Thomas
|36 (55%)
|10 (32%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|35 (53%)
|6 (19%)
|Shi Smith
|31 (47%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|25 (38%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|18 (27%)
|1 (3%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|12 (18%)
|11 (35%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|4 (6%)
|21 (68%)
|Cameron Erving
|4 (6%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|3 (5%)
|16 (52%)
|Cade Mays
|1 (2%)
|4 (13%)
- Sam Darnold threw for three TDs and 341 yards, new highs in his Panthers career. However, he lost two fumbles and had an interception.
- D'Onta Foreman played just 25 snaps and only rushed for 35 yards on 13 attempts. Carolina is 0-8 this season when rushing for less than 100 yards as a team.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Shaq Thompson
|78 (100%)
|5 (16%)
|Frankie Luvu
|78 (100%)
|4 (13%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|78 (100%)
|Xavier Woods
|78 (100%)
|CJ Henderson
|76 (97%)
|9 (29%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|67 (86%)
|11 (35%)
|Brian Burns
|65 (83%)
|5 (16%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|61 (78%)
|4 (13%)
|Derrick Brown
|57 (73%)
|5 (16%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|54 (69%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|43 (55%)
|8 (26%)
|Marquis Haynes
|25 (32%)
|6 (19%)
|Cory Littleton
|22 (28%)
|22 (71%)
|Bravvion Roy
|21 (27%)
|5 (16%)
|Henry Anderson
|18 (23%)
|5 (16%)
|Sam Franklin
|13 (17%)
|27 (87%)
|Marquan McCall
|13 (17%)
|Josh Norman
|10 (13%)
|Damien Wilson
|1 (1%)
|10 (32%)
- CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. each played over 85 percent of the snaps at cornerback. Newly signed Josh Norman only played 10 snaps.
- Frankie Luvu played every snap for the sixth time this year as he became just the second player in Panthers history with at least 100 tackles and 7.0 or more sacks in a season, joining Mark Fields (2002).
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sean Chandler
|22 (71%)
|Chandler Wooten
|21 (68%)
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|21 (68%)
|T.J. Carrie
|11 (35%)
|Johnny Hekker
|10 (32%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (29%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|8 (26%)
|Andre Roberts
|6 (19%)
|Michael Jordan
|4 (13%)
View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Years Day.