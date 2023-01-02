Snap Counts: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

Jan 02, 2023 at 08:19 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Buccaneers in Week 17.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett66 (100%)4 (13%)
Brady Christensen66 (100%)4 (13%)
Ikem Ekwonu66 (100%)4 (13%)
Taylor Moton66 (100%)4 (13%)
Sam Darnold66 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman66 (100%)
DJ Moore65 (98%)1 (3%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.58 (88%)
Tommy Tremble38 (58%)16 (52%)
Ian Thomas36 (55%)10 (32%)
Chuba Hubbard35 (53%)6 (19%)
Shi Smith31 (47%)
D'Onta Foreman25 (38%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.18 (27%)1 (3%)
Stephen Sullivan12 (18%)11 (35%)
Giovanni Ricci4 (6%)21 (68%)
Cameron Erving4 (6%)
Raheem Blackshear3 (5%)16 (52%)
Cade Mays1 (2%)4 (13%)
  • Sam Darnold threw for three TDs and 341 yards, new highs in his Panthers career. However, he lost two fumbles and had an interception.
  • D'Onta Foreman played just 25 snaps and only rushed for 35 yards on 13 attempts. Carolina is 0-8 this season when rushing for less than 100 yards as a team.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Shaq Thompson78 (100%)5 (16%)
Frankie Luvu78 (100%)4 (13%)
Jeremy Chinn78 (100%)
Xavier Woods78 (100%)
CJ Henderson76 (97%)9 (29%)
Keith Taylor Jr.67 (86%)11 (35%)
Brian Burns65 (83%)5 (16%)
Yetur Gross-Matos61 (78%)4 (13%)
Derrick Brown57 (73%)5 (16%)
Matt Ioannidis54 (69%)
Myles Hartsfield43 (55%)8 (26%)
Marquis Haynes25 (32%)6 (19%)
Cory Littleton22 (28%)22 (71%)
Bravvion Roy21 (27%)5 (16%)
Henry Anderson18 (23%)5 (16%)
Sam Franklin13 (17%)27 (87%)
Marquan McCall13 (17%)
Josh Norman10 (13%)
Damien Wilson1 (1%)10 (32%)
  • CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. each played over 85 percent of the snaps at cornerback. Newly signed Josh Norman only played 10 snaps.
  • Frankie Luvu played every snap for the sixth time this year as he became just the second player in Panthers history with at least 100 tackles and 7.0 or more sacks in a season, joining Mark Fields (2002).
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sean Chandler22 (71%)
Chandler Wooten21 (68%)
Joel Iyiegbuniwe21 (68%)
T.J. Carrie11 (35%)
Johnny Hekker10 (32%)
JJ Jansen9 (29%)
Eddy Pineiro8 (26%)
Andre Roberts6 (19%)
Michael Jordan4 (13%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Bucs

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Years Day.

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr. WR - 82 - Tommy Tremble
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin runs during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin runs during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross Matos
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

S - 42 - Sam Franklin
S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
S - 25 - Xavier Woods

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 53 - Brian Burns
TE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
