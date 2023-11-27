Snap Counts: Week 12 vs. Tennessee

Nov 27, 2023 at 07:32 AM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Titans in Week 12 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Brett Toth 74 (100%) 2 (8%)
Ikem Ekwonu 74 (100%) 2 (8%)
Taylor Moton 74 (100%) 2 (8%)
Bryce Young 74 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman 74 (100%)
Jonathan Mingo 68 (92%)
Adam Thielen 66 (89%)
DJ Chark 55 (74%)
Tommy Tremble 53 (72%) 10 (42%)
Chuba Hubbard 47 (64%) 3 (12%)
Cade Mays 35 (47%) 2 (8%)
Miles Sanders 27 (36%) 1 (4%)
Nash Jensen 26 (35%) 2 (8%)
Ian Thomas 25 (34%) 11 (46%)
Stephen Sullivan 20 (27%) 17 (71%)
Chandler Zavala 13 (18%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 7 (9%) 11 (46%)
Laviska Shenault 2 (3%) 5 (21%)
  • Part of this week's snap distribution was by design; part of it was by attrition. With injuries that stacked up during the game, the Panthers found themselves in some unusual usage patterns. With Laviska Shenault Jr. getting just two snaps, it opened the door for Ihmir Smith-Marsette to get work on offense (nine snaps). And while their first three receivers are generally close or above 90 percent of the snaps, third-option DJ Chark Jr. played 74 percent this week, as they used more two-tight end packages.
  • Speaking of tight ends, Tommy Tremble played almost as many snaps as Chark and is becoming as close to an every-down player as a tight end can be in this offense. It will be interesting to see how that plays out when Hayden Hurst returns from the concussion protocol.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Frankie Luvu 53 (100%) 5 (21%)
Donte Jackson 53 (100%)
Xavier Woods 53 (100%)
David Long 49 (92%) 5 (21%)
Brian Burns 49 (92%) 2 (8%)
Derrick Brown 46 (87%) 5 (21%)
Alex Cook 29 (55%) 15 (62%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 29 (55%) 12 (50%)
Troy Hill 26 (49%) 2 (8%)
Marquis Haynes 26 (49%)
LaBryan Ray 24 (45%) 4 (17%)
Vonn Bell 24 (45%)
Shy Tuttle 22 (42%) 5 (21%)
DeShawn Williams 20 (38%) 2 (8%)
Amare Barno 17 (32%) 12 (50%)
Nick Thurman 17 (32%) 3 (12%)
Deion Jones 11 (21%)
Jammie Robinson 9 (17%) 18 (75%)
Chris Wormley 9 (17%)
DJ Johnson 8 (15%) 2 (8%)
Eku Leota 5 (9%) 15 (62%)
Sam Franklin 2 (4%) 22 (92%)
D'Shawn Jamison 2 (4%) 16 (67%)
  • The play-time numbers were scrambled a bit this week because of the injuries that took Vonn Bell and DJ Johnson off the field early, as it became an all-hands-on-deck situation.
  • Defensive end Chris Wormley played his first snaps since tearing his ACL last year. The former Ravens and Steelers run-stopper got nine snaps, a total that will likely increase in the coming weeks.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Tae Davis 17 (71%)
Lamar Jackson 11 (46%)
Johnny Hekker 8 (33%)
JJ Jansen 8 (33%)
Eddy Piñeiro 5 (21%)
David Sharpe 2 (8%)
  • See how much shorter this column is this week? That's because with so many injuries during the game, all the depth guys who are usually only playing special teams were forced into offensive and defensive duties. It's not ideal.

