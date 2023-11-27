Snap Counts: Week 12 vs. Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Titans in Week 12 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Brett Toth
|74 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|74 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Taylor Moton
|74 (100%)
|2 (8%)
|Bryce Young
|74 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|74 (100%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|68 (92%)
|Adam Thielen
|66 (89%)
|DJ Chark
|55 (74%)
|Tommy Tremble
|53 (72%)
|10 (42%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|47 (64%)
|3 (12%)
|Cade Mays
|35 (47%)
|2 (8%)
|Miles Sanders
|27 (36%)
|1 (4%)
|Nash Jensen
|26 (35%)
|2 (8%)
|Ian Thomas
|25 (34%)
|11 (46%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|20 (27%)
|17 (71%)
|Chandler Zavala
|13 (18%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|7 (9%)
|11 (46%)
|Laviska Shenault
|2 (3%)
|5 (21%)
- Part of this week's snap distribution was by design; part of it was by attrition. With injuries that stacked up during the game, the Panthers found themselves in some unusual usage patterns. With Laviska Shenault Jr. getting just two snaps, it opened the door for Ihmir Smith-Marsette to get work on offense (nine snaps). And while their first three receivers are generally close or above 90 percent of the snaps, third-option DJ Chark Jr. played 74 percent this week, as they used more two-tight end packages.
- Speaking of tight ends, Tommy Tremble played almost as many snaps as Chark and is becoming as close to an every-down player as a tight end can be in this offense. It will be interesting to see how that plays out when Hayden Hurst returns from the concussion protocol.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|53 (100%)
|5 (21%)
|Donte Jackson
|53 (100%)
|Xavier Woods
|53 (100%)
|David Long
|49 (92%)
|5 (21%)
|Brian Burns
|49 (92%)
|2 (8%)
|Derrick Brown
|46 (87%)
|5 (21%)
|Alex Cook
|29 (55%)
|15 (62%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|29 (55%)
|12 (50%)
|Troy Hill
|26 (49%)
|2 (8%)
|Marquis Haynes
|26 (49%)
|LaBryan Ray
|24 (45%)
|4 (17%)
|Vonn Bell
|24 (45%)
|Shy Tuttle
|22 (42%)
|5 (21%)
|DeShawn Williams
|20 (38%)
|2 (8%)
|Amare Barno
|17 (32%)
|12 (50%)
|Nick Thurman
|17 (32%)
|3 (12%)
|Deion Jones
|11 (21%)
|Jammie Robinson
|9 (17%)
|18 (75%)
|Chris Wormley
|9 (17%)
|DJ Johnson
|8 (15%)
|2 (8%)
|Eku Leota
|5 (9%)
|15 (62%)
|Sam Franklin
|2 (4%)
|22 (92%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|2 (4%)
|16 (67%)
- The play-time numbers were scrambled a bit this week because of the injuries that took Vonn Bell and DJ Johnson off the field early, as it became an all-hands-on-deck situation.
- Defensive end Chris Wormley played his first snaps since tearing his ACL last year. The former Ravens and Steelers run-stopper got nine snaps, a total that will likely increase in the coming weeks.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Tae Davis
|17 (71%)
|Lamar Jackson
|11 (46%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (33%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (33%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|5 (21%)
|David Sharpe
|2 (8%)
- See how much shorter this column is this week? That's because with so many injuries during the game, all the depth guys who are usually only playing special teams were forced into offensive and defensive duties. It's not ideal.
