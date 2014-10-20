Social Scene: #CARvsGB

Take a look back at the key posts on social media from the Carolina Panthers Week 7 loss against the Green Bay Packers.
Special moment here. Panthers special teams coordinator Richard Rodgers with his son, Packers TE Richard Rodgers II. pic.twitter.com/VRJXsGJxPW— Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) October 19, 2014
@Panthers We made it! Time to #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/NRBblJMcLT— Chris Allen (@PeppaJackNBB) October 19, 2014
Let's go @Panthers here and cheering, lonely up here! pic.twitter.com/9H4xJL0buT— Sarah (@smmarrujo) October 19, 2014
WR @kelvinbenjamin has 461 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season. He leads all rookies in both categories.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 19, 2014
Luke Kuechly kicked out of the game. Ref grabbed him from behind and Kuechly swung his arm to get out of the hold. Unfair decision.— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 19, 2014
VIDEO: My thoughts on the Luke Kuechly ejection— Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) October 19, 2014
Touchdown Brenton Bersin! One-yard TD is his first career NFL touchdown. @Panthers trailed Green Bay 38-17.— Wofford Terriers (@WoffordTerriers) October 19, 2014
Tough loss today but calm down everyone. u do remember what our record was last year at this time don't u??— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 20, 2014