Social Scene: #CARvsNYG

A look at the reaction on social media from the Panthers Week 15 victory over the New York Giants.
Best thing about being 14-0 is coming home to this. We appreciate the love. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/iokKHN4HRR — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) December 21, 2015
#Panthers QB Cam Newton is the only player in NFL history to start a career w/ 5 consecutive seasons of 3000+ pass yards & 500+ rush yards — Panthers PR Dept. (@PanthersPR) December 20, 2015
.@ThomasDavisSDTM and the @Panthers are 14-0.... enough said #PROcast https://t.co/uMXAuQjFhq — FOX Sports: PROcast (@Procast) December 21, 2015