Social Scene: #PanthersCamp Week 1

Aug 02, 2014 at 02:00 AM
140727_social_inside.jpg

Take a look back at the week that was in the Panthers social networks.

A solid practice means it's acceptable to take a post-practice selfie. Isn't that right, @HIT_STIQ4? (h/t @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/dj9AmloWAX — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 27, 2014

'@CameronNewton stops to give his shoes to #Panthers fan Brian Cooper after today's practice. pic.twitter.com/V7PNfvof1S — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 28, 2014

It seems like last year this guy was opening holes for me and now he's retired! #ohwaititwaslastyear #itwasfun70 pic.twitter.com/yapSRuwXzB — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 30, 2014

Rise and grind....time to get these pads poppin' — Jason Williams (@WreakingHavoQ) July 28, 2014

Gotta say, Kelvin Benjamin makes it look pretty easy. So much raw ability. — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 27, 2014

We are at 100% right now. Just need 0 more people to donate 0 each to my book drive. WE DID IT!!! #BooksForKids #ThankYouGODKawann Short (@kk_mr93) August 1, 2014


