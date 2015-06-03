Social Scene: #SuperCam

Check out the reaction from players and media after quarterback Cam Newton signed a five-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers.
The #Panthers have officially signed QB @CameronNewton to a five-year contract extension: http://t.co/WaGfy1ZZrl pic.twitter.com/H6s0E7GW0k— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 2, 2015
Ink to paper! @CameronNewton makes it official! pic.twitter.com/01dKfhJlCn— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 2, 2015
That's our quarterback! pic.twitter.com/59ivGGQKyY— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 2, 2015
Cam: "This is something I'll forever be grateful for. They believe in me. This puts a lot into perspective. I won't take it for granted."— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) June 2, 2015
So Cam, how are you going to celebrate your contract extension? https://t.co/nBP3ZmTevr— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 3, 2015
You have to see Cam Newton in person to fully appreciate just how massive he is…he's built to last.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 1, 2015
Cam Newton is tied for the 4th-most rush TDs in the NFL since 2011:— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) June 3, 2015
--> Lynch 48
--> Foster 34
--> Peterson 34
--> Newton, McCoy 33
Cam Newton was the best rusher (for a Quarterback) 3 out of the last 4 years. pic.twitter.com/nAFACo7y1e— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 2, 2015
Carolina @Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera tells us that both he and GM Dave Gettleman believe Cam Newton is the guy to take them to a SB.— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 3, 2015
Congrats to @CameronNewton the hard work is paying off. #KeepPounding— Richie Brockel (@RichieBrockel) June 2, 2015
Congrats to my guy @CameronNewton on his new deal. Very much deserved buddy. Look forward to even bigger things this year!— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 2, 2015
Congrats to @CameronNewton #moneyteam #leadustoachipnow— charles johnson (@randywattson) June 2, 2015
So Superman is staying in Charlotte for a while I see... 👏👏👏 congrats @CameronNewton ! @Panthers— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) June 2, 2015
Congrats to my guy @CameronNewton on the new deal!— Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) June 2, 2015
Decent numbers for the newest member of the $100M club: @cameron1newton
