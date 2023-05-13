Sons of former Panthers get an opportunity as tryouts

"My dad loved life," Greene said. "He was a very passionate dude, and I definitely got that gene from my dad. I don't know how else you live life. … You've got to go through life loving every minute of it and just plugging along. That's what my dad did. Before he left this planet, that's what he imparted on me. To make sure just to love every moment, live in the moment, and make the most of it."

Proehl has an intimate understanding of the Panthers, having worked as a ball boy while his father was an assistant coach and getting to know former Carolina players Cam Newton and Steve Smith Sr. Proehl was a ball boy when the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl for the 2015 season.

"I spent a lot of time here," Proehl said. "A lot of days, a lot of nights, whether he was coaching or playing. It was pretty cool, just being in these stands, being on the sidelines when me and my brother were ball boys here. It's just cool. A lot of the guys are the same. And this city deserves a great team – a winning team. I think coach Reich and the staff that they brought in here, top to bottom, are going to bring that to the city. I think what they're doing here is special."

Panthers head coach Frank Reich had positive words about Proehl and Greene after rookie minicamp wrapped on Saturday afternoon, leaving impressed with their demeanors.

"They've been around a little bit," Reich said of Proehl and Greene. "It was kind of cool. Obviously, I know both of their dads. They both looked good. So it was good to have them out there. You can tell that – like I said, they've just been around this world and carry themselves in that way. (They) understand football, and it shows."

As their tryouts for the Panthers wrapped on Saturday, Proehl and Greene are linked by their shared hope to make it in the league as their fathers did.