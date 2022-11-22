Steve Smith Sr. among 28 Hall of Fame semifinalists

CHARLOTTE — Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. has again made the cut as a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, in results announced Tuesday afternoon.

Smith was also a semifinalist last year in his first year of eligibility but did not advance to the final 15.

Tuesday's list included 28 players (it's generally 25, but this year there was a tie for the final spots), and of that group, eight were receivers or return men.

Last year, Devin Hester (one of the top returners in the history of the game) made the final 15, along with wideouts Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, and Torry Holt.

That group also advanced this year, along with Smith, Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, and Hines Ward.

Of those eight semifinalist receivers, Smith leads the group with 14,731 all-time receiving yards. He's eighth on the league's all-time list in that category, and of the seven players ahead of him, six are already in the Hall of Fame, and the other one (Larry Fitzgerald), is not eligible yet.