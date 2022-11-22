Steve Smith Sr. among 28 Hall of Fame semifinalists

Nov 22, 2022 at 01:11 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SteveSmith_HoF_Wide

CHARLOTTE — Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. has again made the cut as a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, in results announced Tuesday afternoon.

Smith was also a semifinalist last year in his first year of eligibility but did not advance to the final 15.

Tuesday's list included 28 players (it's generally 25, but this year there was a tie for the final spots), and of that group, eight were receivers or return men.

Last year, Devin Hester (one of the top returners in the history of the game) made the final 15, along with wideouts Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, and Torry Holt.

That group also advanced this year, along with Smith, Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, and Hines Ward.

Of those eight semifinalist receivers, Smith leads the group with 14,731 all-time receiving yards. He's eighth on the league's all-time list in that category, and of the seven players ahead of him, six are already in the Hall of Fame, and the other one (Larry Fitzgerald), is not eligible yet.

Smith is 12th on the league's all-time receptions list with 1,031. Boldin is ninth on that list (1,076), Wayne 10th (1,070), and Johnson 11th (1,062).

Boldin, Wayne, and Holt also had the advantage of playing with Hall of Fame quarterbacks (Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning, and Warner, respectively), while Smith spent the bulk of his career with a group of quarterbacks topped by Jake Delhomme.

The Hall of Fame's selection committee will vote again to cut the list to 15 in the next few weeks, and an announcement in mid-December, and will meet in January to debate the 15 finalists.

The semifinalist list announced Tuesday also includes defensive end Jared Allen, who played his final season with the Panthers in 2015.

Several Panthers will be on the ballot in the next few years, with Julius Peppers eligible for the first time in 2024 and Luke Kuechly in 2025.

Panthers linebacker and assistant coach Sam Mills was elected to the Hall of Fame and enshrined earlier this year (our archive of all the Mills content from his election, enshrinement weekend, and the team's Keep Pounding Day celebration can be found here).

CLASS OF 2023 HALL OF FAME SEMIFINALISTS

Eric Allen

Jared Allen

Willie Anderson

Ronde Barber

Anquan Boldin

Henry Ellard

Jahri Evans

London Fletcher

Dwight Freeney

James Harrison

Rodney Harrison

Devin Hester

Torry Holt

Andre Johnson

Albert Lewis

Robert Mathis

Darrelle Revis

Steve Smith Sr.

Fred Taylor

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

Hines Ward

DeMarcus Ware

Ricky Watters

Reggie Wayne

Vince Wilfork

Patrick Willis

Darren Woodson

Steve Smith Sr. Through the Years

A look at some of the best pictures of Steve Smith Sr. during his career with the Panthers.

AP_609007289449
1 / 55
Al Messerschmidt/AP
Smith spins the ball after picking up a first down against the Oakland Raiders.
2 / 55

Smith spins the ball after picking up a first down against the Oakland Raiders.

WR Steve Smith
3 / 55
WR Steve Smith
4 / 55
Smith sprints past Saints defenders in the home opener.
5 / 55

Smith sprints past Saints defenders in the home opener.

Smith leaps over a defender for a touchdown grab against the Washington Redskins.
6 / 55

Smith leaps over a defender for a touchdown grab against the Washington Redskins.

Smith gets fired up after a first-down catch against Tampa Bay.
7 / 55

Smith gets fired up after a first-down catch against Tampa Bay.

WR Steve Smith
8 / 55
Smith exits the tunnel prior to kickoff against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 55

Smith exits the tunnel prior to kickoff against the Denver Broncos.

WR Steve Smith
10 / 55
WR Steve Smith
11 / 55
WR Steve Smith
12 / 55
* FILE * In this Dec. 2, 2007 file photo, Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers' star receiver praised the free-agent signing of Muhsin Muhammad on Monday April 21, 2008, then delivered harsh words for teammate Dwayne Jarrett whose disappointing rookie season was followed by an offseason charge of driving while impaired. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
13 / 55

FILE In this Dec. 2, 2007 file photo, Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers' star receiver praised the free-agent signing of Muhsin Muhammad on Monday April 21, 2008, then delivered harsh words for teammate Dwayne Jarrett whose disappointing rookie season was followed by an offseason charge of driving while impaired. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/2007 AP
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) and Muhsin Muhammad (87) walk off the field after their 33-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
14 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) and Muhsin Muhammad (87) walk off the field after their 33-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/2009 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
15 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs the ball during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
16 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs the ball during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2010
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith is shown prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Charlotte, NC, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
17 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith is shown prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Charlotte, NC, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against New York Giants' Prince Amukamara (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Smith, a free agent, signed a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, March 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
18 / 55

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against New York Giants' Prince Amukamara (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Smith, a free agent, signed a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, March 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Bob Leverone
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith crosses his arms after a touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The agent for Smith says the five-time Pro Bowl selection has played his final snap for the Panthers. Smith's longtime representative Derrick Fox told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, that Smith "is not going to play for the Panthers next year, I know that. I just don't know when that transaction is going to take place." (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
19 / 55

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith crosses his arms after a touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The agent for Smith says the five-time Pro Bowl selection has played his final snap for the Panthers. Smith's longtime representative Derrick Fox told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, that Smith "is not going to play for the Panthers next year, I know that. I just don't know when that transaction is going to take place." (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown reception against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25)during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
20 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown reception against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25)during the first half of a divisional playoff NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks' K.J. Wright (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
21 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks' K.J. Wright (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) smiles after making a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Donte Whitner (31) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
22 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) smiles after making a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Donte Whitner (31) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
23 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (93) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (93) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is knocked out of bounds by New England Patriots' Aqib Talib (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
25 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is knocked out of bounds by New England Patriots' Aqib Talib (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past St. Louis Rams' Janoris Jenkins (21) for a touchdown after a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
26 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past St. Louis Rams' Janoris Jenkins (21) for a touchdown after a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
27 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
28 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches in vain for a catch as Oakland Raiders' Michael Huff (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
29 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches in vain for a catch as Oakland Raiders' Michael Huff (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
30 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts during player introductions before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec.1, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
31 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts during player introductions before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec.1, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Wilson (26) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
32 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Wilson (26) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch as Atlanta Falcons' Thomas DeCoud (28) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Smith has reached the ranks of the elite receivers ever to play the game. But does the 33-year-old Smith stand a chance at becoming the first Carolina Panther to enter the Hall of Fame when he retires or does he need to continue to add numbers? (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
33 / 55

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch as Atlanta Falcons' Thomas DeCoud (28) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Smith has reached the ranks of the elite receivers ever to play the game. But does the 33-year-old Smith stand a chance at becoming the first Carolina Panther to enter the Hall of Fame when he retires or does he need to continue to add numbers? (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith cuts behind a block after catching a ,pass against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
34 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith cuts behind a block after catching a ,pass against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gregory Bull
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) on the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011. The Panthers won 48-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
35 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) on the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011. The Panthers won 48-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) stiff-arms New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle (26) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012. The Giants won 36-7. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
36 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) stiff-arms New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle (26) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012. The Giants won 36-7. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass while covered by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Neiko Thorpe (38) during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
37 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass while covered by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Neiko Thorpe (38) during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/ED ZURGA
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
38 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday , Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
39 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday , Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts to a completed pass during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
40 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts to a completed pass during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs for a first down during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
41 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs for a first down during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) autographs a football for a young fan prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov.13, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
42 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) autographs a football for a young fan prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov.13, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
43 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith takes the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
44 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith takes the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFL football game Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
45 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFL football game Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) it tackled by Detroit Lions corner back Eric Wright, right, and cornerback Chris Houston, left, an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday , Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
46 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) it tackled by Detroit Lions corner back Eric Wright, right, and cornerback Chris Houston, left, an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday , Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Ap Images/Rick Osentoski
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) and Steve Smith (89) shown before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
47 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) and Steve Smith (89) shown before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) celebrates after his touchdown catch from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) looks on. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
48 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) celebrates after his touchdown catch from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) looks on. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

=559676=/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
49 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith displays his gloves prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. Sunday was the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
50 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith displays his gloves prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. Sunday was the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

=559676=/2011 AP
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
51 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith give a fan a football and his gloves prior to an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
52 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith give a fan a football and his gloves prior to an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2010
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hangs on to the ball for a touchdown as he is brought down by New England Patriots cornerback Shawn Springs (29) during their NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
53 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hangs on to the ball for a touchdown as he is brought down by New England Patriots cornerback Shawn Springs (29) during their NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme, left, and Steve Smith walk together after a touchdown in the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. Carolina defeated Washington 47-3. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
54 / 55

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme, left, and Steve Smith walk together after a touchdown in the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. Carolina defeated Washington 47-3. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
55 / 55

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/2008 AP
Advertising